तस्वीरों में देखें दरोगा और सिपाही को किस बेरहमी से पीटा, शराब माफिया ने पार की क्रूरता की सारीं हदें

{"_id":"6022c28edab7e165cd22e091","slug":"liquor-mafia-ruthlessly-beating-sub-inspector-and-soldier-in-kasganj-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e, \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092e\u093e\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कासगंज में पुलिस पर हमला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिसकर्मियों की बाइक और वर्दी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिसकर्मियों की बाइक और वर्दी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर शराब बनाने का सामान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला