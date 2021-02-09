शहर चुनें

liquor mafia ruthlessly beating sub-inspector and soldier in Kasganj see photos

तस्वीरों में देखें दरोगा और सिपाही को किस बेरहमी से पीटा, शराब माफिया ने पार की क्रूरता की सारीं हदें

Sharukh khan
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कासगंज Published by: शाहरुख खान
Updated Tue, 09 Feb 2021 10:47 PM IST
कासगंज में पुलिस पर हमला
1 of 8
कासगंज में पुलिस पर हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कासगंज जिले के सिढ़पुरा थाना इलाके के गांव नगला धीमर और नगला भिकारी के जंगल के इलाके में शराब माफिया के द्वारा हुए जानलेवा हमले की वारदात की जानकारी होने पर पुलिस अफसर सकते में आ गए। वारदात के शिकार हुए पुलिसकर्मियों के लहुलूहान हालात और अनगिनत वार हमलावरों की क्रूरता की गवाई दे रहे थे। घटना में सिपाही की मौत हो गई है वहीं, दारोगा ही हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।
कासगंज में पुलिस पर हमला
कासगंज में पुलिस पर हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल पुलिसकर्मी
घायल पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिसकर्मियों की बाइक और वर्दी
पुलिसकर्मियों की बाइक और वर्दी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद पहुंची पुलिस
घटना के बाद पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद पहुंची पुलिस
घटना के बाद पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिसकर्मियों की बाइक और वर्दी
पुलिसकर्मियों की बाइक और वर्दी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर शराब बनाने का सामान
घटनास्थल पर शराब बनाने का सामान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
