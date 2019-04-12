शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Agra

नेताजी जरा जुबान संभाल के..., पब्लिक के हाथ में मोबाइल है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 12 Apr 2019 03:37 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ब्रज में अभी तक आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के 20 से ज्यादा केस दर्ज किए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 10 मामले ऐसे रहे हैं जो मोबाइल से वीडियो बना लिए जाने के कारण दर्ज हो पाए। जो नेता भड़काऊ बयान दे रहे हैं या फिर किसी को धमका रहे हैं, उनका वीडियो तुरंत वायरल हो रहा है। कारण यह है कि जनता के हाथ में मोबाइल है। लोग कुछ कहते नहीं है, चुपचाप वीडियो बना लेते हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर देते हैं। बाकी का काम निर्वाचन अधिकारी कर देते हैं। 
lok sabha elections 2019 election general election 2019 code of conduct violation of code of conduct
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
