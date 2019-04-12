नेताजी जरा जुबान संभाल के..., पब्लिक के हाथ में मोबाइल है

{"_id":"5cb054c5bdec2275a46a180e","slug":"leaders-audio-video-viral-by-public-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947..., \u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुर सीकरी से बसपा प्रत्याशी श्रीभगवान शर्मा उर्फ गुड्डू पंडित (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
समर्थकों के साथ बसपा प्रत्याशी मनोज सोनी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी चौधरी बशीर