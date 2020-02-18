शहर चुनें

ऑपरेशन अकरम: पुलिसकर्मियों ने खेतों में चराईं बकरियां, मंदिर में बने पुजारी, तब मिली कामयाबी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 18 Feb 2020 01:08 PM IST
अधिवक्ता के साथ पुलिस टीम
1 of 5
अधिवक्ता के साथ पुलिस टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद के अधिवक्ता अकरम अंसारी को मुक्त कराने के बाद पुलिस ने ऑपरेशन अकरम के बारे में जानकारी दी। अधिवक्ता के अपहरण के मामले में पांच बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अधिवक्ता के भाई असलम ने 11 लाख फिरौती दी थी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने बदमाशों की लोकेशन ट्रेस करके 40 घंटे के ऑपरेशन के बाद अधिवक्ता को मुक्त करा लिया। एक एक करके पांच बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। 
five miscreants arrested missing advocate lawyer missing agra police
अधिवक्ता के साथ पुलिस टीम
अधिवक्ता के साथ पुलिस टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वकील अकरम अंसारी का फाइल फोटो
वकील अकरम अंसारी का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस टीम को सम्मान देते एडीजी अजय आनंद
पुलिस टीम को सम्मान देते एडीजी अजय आनंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार के साथ पुलिस टीम
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार के साथ पुलिस टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अधिवक्ता अपने परिवार के साथ
अधिवक्ता अपने परिवार के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
