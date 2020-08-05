शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Krishana Janmashtmi 2020: Devotees Will Not Allowed In Temple For Pooja

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा का बना रहे हैं प्लान तो पढ़ लें ये खबर, डीएम ने जारी किए निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 05 Aug 2020 07:23 PM IST
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
1 of 6
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा डीएम सर्वज्ञराम मिश्र ने बुधवार को प्रमुख मंदिरों के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। इस दौरान आए सुझाव के बाद निर्णय लिया है कि कोविड-19 महामारी को ध्यान में रखकर आगामी 11 से 13 अगस्त तक मनाए जाने वाले श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी त्योहार पर मंदिरों में बाहर से आने वाली भीड़ प्रतिबंधित रहेगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
30 दिन में करें NDA/NA की पक्की तैयारी, मात्र 2,499 रुपये में आज ही लें स्कोर बूस्टर कोर्स में दाखिला
Click Here
विज्ञापन
lord krishana janmashtmi festival shri krishna janmasthan temple mathura shri krishna janmasthan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

राम मंदिर को लेकर खुशी
Meerut

राम मंदिर: दीवाली जैसा माहौल... राममय हुआ पूरा शहर, जगह-जगह बांटी गई मिठाई, देखिए तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

राम मंदिर
Gorakhpur

विहिप ने ऐसे मनाया राम जन्मभूमि पूजन का उत्सव, तस्वीरों में शहर का नया रंग

5 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
SGT University

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
राम मंदिर की खुशी में हवन यज्ञ
Amritsar

अयोध्या में श्री राम मंदिर शिलान्यास से पंजाब में जश्न, देखें- ऐतिहासिक पल की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में धूमधाम से मनाया राम मंदिर शिलान्यास उत्सव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में भी भूमिपूजन की धूम, कहीं लोगों ने घर में की पूजा तो कहीं ढोल नगाड़ों के साथ मनाया उत्सव

5 अगस्त 2020

बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने ग्रहों की बदलती चाल के कैसे होंगे प्रभाव
Kundali

बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने ग्रहों की बदलती चाल के कैसे होंगे प्रभाव
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन ट्रायल
Gorakhpur

CoronaVirus Vaccine: जिन वालंटियरों पर हुआ है कोरोना वैक्सीन का ट्रायल, अब उनकी सेहत की होगी जांच

5 अगस्त 2020

राजीव और रिंकी के फाइल फोटो
Agra

एक जिद से हुआ प्रेम कहानी का दुखद अंत, छह महीने पहले हुई थी शादी, अधूरा रह गया वादा...

5 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र
Agra

फर्जी शिक्षिका प्रकरणः मास्टर माइंड की रिमांड नहीं ले सकी सोरों पुलिस, दाखिल करेगी अर्जी

5 अगस्त 2020

राजा मान सिंह का फाइल फोटो
Agra

राजा मान सिंह हत्याकांडः सजा काट रहे तीन दोषी बीमार, जेल अस्पताल में भर्ती

5 अगस्त 2020

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
SGT University

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
विज्ञापन
Some memorable pics of Bhoomipoojan programme of Ayodhya.
Lucknow

इतिहास में कैद हो गईं अयोध्या भूमिपूजन व शिलान्यास की ये खास तस्वीरें, यादगार पलों की रहेंगी गवाह

5 अगस्त 2020

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan celebration in uttarakhand latest update in hindi : bjp mla ganesh joshi danced
Dehradun

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: उधर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने किया शिलान्यास, इधर ढोल बजाकर झूम उठे बीजेपी विधायक, तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने ग्रहों की बदलती चाल के कैसे होंगे प्रभाव
Kundali

बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने ग्रहों की बदलती चाल के कैसे होंगे प्रभाव
Decoration of garbhgrah in Ayodhya before bhoomipoojan.
Lucknow

खूबसूरत रंगोली से सजा अयोध्या का गर्भगृह, इसी जगह वैदिक रीति-रिवाज से पूजन करेंगे पीएम मोदी, तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

राम मंदिर भूमि पूजन
Lucknow

भूमिपूजन के दिन एक अलग सुबह को जी रही है अयोध्या, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसा है माहौल

5 अगस्त 2020

राम मंदिर भूमि पूजन कार्यक्रम को लेकर शहर के प्रमुख्य जगहों पर सजावट किया गया है।
Gorakhpur

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: राम मंदिर की खुशी में सज गया है गोरखपुर शहर, मंदिरों में गूंज रही है राम नाम की धुन, देखें वीडियो

5 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या में भूमि पूजन।
Lucknow

ये हैं अयोध्या में भूमिपूजन की ऐतिहासिक तस्वीरें, पीएम मोदी ने चांदी की नौ ईंटें रखकर किया शिलान्यास, तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: राममय हुई गोरक्षनगरी, चौक-चौराहों के साथ घर-द्वार भी सजे, तस्वीरों में देखें दीपोत्सव का अद्भुत नजारा

5 अगस्त 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ महंत अवैद्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

इस महंत ने 'राम जन्मभूमि' को लेकर पूरे देश में चलाया आंदोलन, अब इनके शिष्य निभा रहे हैं खास भूमिका

5 अगस्त 2020

हिंदू संगठनों के लोगों ने बांटी मिठाई
Meerut

Ram Mandir: हिंदू संगठनों में भारी उत्साह, शहर में बांटी मिठाई, एक-दूसरे को दी बधाई, तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

uttarakhand news Startup: Forget Barbie Doll, bring home beautiful junyali pahadi doll, pictures
Dehradun

स्टार्टअप : भूल जाइए बार्बी डॉल, घर ले आइए जुन्याली पहाड़ी डॉल, तस्वीरें बेहद सुंदर

5 अगस्त 2020

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan celebration in uttarakhand latest update in hindi : ram mandir pujan in badrinath
Chamoli

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: बदरीनाथ धाम में हुई भव्य पूजा, रावल ने की विशेष आरती, तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan celebration in uttarakhand latest update in hindi : celebration photos from all over state
Dehradun

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: राम मय हुई देवभूमि, जगमगाने लगे दीए, दिन में ही मनाई दिवाली, तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2020

श्रीराम को दंडवत प्रणाम करते प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
Lucknow

30 वर्षों बाद रामलला के दरबार पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, भगवान के चरणों में किया दंडवत प्रणाम

5 अगस्त 2020

श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: ब्रज में मनाया गया उत्सव
Agra

Ram Mandir: राम के रंग में रंगी कृष्ण की नगरी, राधा का गांव भी सराबोर, बृषभान कुंड में नौका पर रामायण पाठ

5 अगस्त 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिलाधिकारी सर्वज्ञराम मिश्र
जिलाधिकारी सर्वज्ञराम मिश्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोशनी में नहाता प्रेम मंदिर।
रोशनी में नहाता प्रेम मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान स्थित भागवत भवन में स्थापित श्रीकृष्ण का विग्रह
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान स्थित भागवत भवन में स्थापित श्रीकृष्ण का विग्रह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited