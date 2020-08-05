जय श्रीराम के जयकारों से गूंजी कान्हा की नगरी, दीपों से जगमग हुआ श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान

{"_id":"5f2ac84f8ebc3e3cba0b45d2","slug":"ram-mandir-bhumi-pojan-in-ayodhya-deepotsav-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दीपों से जगमग हुआ श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर हुई दिव्य आरती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर हुई दिव्य आरती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोशनी से जगमग ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश का आंगन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
केशवदेव मंदिर में दीपक जलाते श्रद्घालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राचीन केशवदेव मंदिर में सजावट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला