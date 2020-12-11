शहर चुनें
हमारी धरोहर आगरा कथा: लोहामंडी में कभी बनते थे शाही हथियार, देश ही नहीं यूरोप से आते थे खरीदार

Updated Fri, 11 Dec 2020 02:31 PM IST
लोहामंडी बाजार
1 of 5
लोहामंडी बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोहामंडी में कभी शाही हथियार बनाए जाते थे। ये इतने शानदार होते थे कि इनकी मांग एशिया ही नहीं, यूरोप तक  थी। यूरोप से कारोबारी इन्हें खरीदने के लिए आते थे। बात मुगल बादशाह जलालुद्दीन मोहम्मद अकबर के शासन काल की है। 
लोहामंडी बाजार
लोहामंडी बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
