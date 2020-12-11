शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Doctors Strike Today in Agra: Indian Medical Association Doctors On Strikes For 24 Hours

Agra Doctors Strike: यूपी: हड़ताल पर आईएमए चिकित्सक, कहा- पीएम मोदी वापस लें फैसला, मरीज हुए परेशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 11 Dec 2020 02:21 PM IST
आगरा में आज डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल के दौरान मायूस दिखे मरीज
1 of 5
आगरा में आज डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल के दौरान मायूस दिखे मरीज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आयुष चिकित्सकों को 58 तरह की सर्जरी की छूट देने के विरोध में आगरा में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) के चिकित्सकों ने शुक्रवार को 24 घंटे की हड़ताल की। सुबह छह बजे से 12 दिसंबर की सुबह छह बजे तक मरीज नहीं देखे जाएंगे। इससे मरीजों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra uttar pradesh firozabad ayush physicians indian medical association ima doctors ima doctors strike doctor strike today doctor strike news doctors strike

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

लोहामंडी बाजार
Agra

हमारी धरोहर आगरा कथा: लोहामंडी में कभी बनते थे शाही हथियार, देश ही नहीं यूरोप से आते थे खरीदार

11 दिसंबर 2020

उत्तराखंड में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
Dehradun

आईएमए से जुड़े डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर गए तो सरकारी अस्पतालों में लगी मरीजों की भीड़, तस्वीरें

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee5 movie review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
संजीत हत्याकांड
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, बदमाशों को दिए गए बैग में नहीं थे फिरौती के 30 लाख रुपये

11 दिसंबर 2020

गोरखपुर का मौसम
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: घने कोहरे की चादर से लिपटा शहर, दिन में भी लाइट जलाकर गुजरे वाहन

11 दिसंबर 2020

त्रयोदशी तिथि पर जरूर करें यह उपाय जॉब प्रमोशन में बाधा से लेकर गृह कलह तक समस्त परेशानियां होंगी दूर !
astrology

त्रयोदशी तिथि पर जरूर करें यह उपाय जॉब प्रमोशन में बाधा से लेकर गृह कलह तक समस्त परेशानियां होंगी दूर !
जिला विकास परिषद चुनाव
Jammu

जन्नत को जहन्नुम बनाने वाली बुलेट को बैलेट का करारा जवाब, मैदानों से ज्यादा पहाड़ों में बरस रहे वोट

11 दिसंबर 2020

आयकर विभाग का छापा
Meerut

IncomeTax Raid: मेरठ में सराफा कारोबारी के 22 ठिकानों पर एक साथ सर्च, दूसरे दिन भी कार्रवाई जारी

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

थाने में हुई जयमाला की रस्म
Agra

जयमाला की स्टेज पर दुल्हन को छोड़कर भाग गया था दूल्हा, पुलिस बनी मददगार, थाने में हुई वरमाला, तस्वीरें

11 दिसंबर 2020

विलाप करता महिला का पति अतीक
Meerut

कमरे में खून से लथपथ जमीन पर पड़ी थीं चाची और तीन बहनें, भयावह मंजर देख निकली समां की चीख

11 दिसंबर 2020

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee5 movie review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Moradabad

आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी मामला: जयाप्रदा ने लिखा- बीमार हूं मैं, नहीं आ सकती, आजम खां की जेल से आई ये खबर

11 दिसंबर 2020

Meerut Suicide news: Five killed in home tragedy, woman strangled three daughters in meerut, one died
Meerut

जिंदगी पर मौत भारी: गृह क्लेश में ली पांच की जान, महिला ने तीन बेटियों का गला काटा

11 दिसंबर 2020

त्रयोदशी तिथि पर जरूर करें यह उपाय जॉब प्रमोशन में बाधा से लेकर गृह कलह तक समस्त परेशानियां होंगी दूर !
astrology

त्रयोदशी तिथि पर जरूर करें यह उपाय जॉब प्रमोशन में बाधा से लेकर गृह कलह तक समस्त परेशानियां होंगी दूर !
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

अनोखी पहलः सफाई से जुड़े सवालों का दें जवाब पाएं हेलिकॉप्टर से नोएडा दर्शन का मौका, ऐसे कराएं रजिस्ट्रेशन

11 दिसंबर 2020

weather update: weather prediction for the coming days in the month of december
Lucknow

अभी मौसम में मामूली उतार-चढ़ाव, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले- पर शीत लहर के लिए रहें तैयार

11 दिसंबर 2020

सुबह के वक्त हुमायूं के मकबरे का नजारा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सुुबह छाया घना कोहरा, दिन में हो सकती है बारिश, बेहद खराब श्रेणी में बनी हुई है हवा

11 दिसंबर 2020

nikita tomar murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, मुख्य आरोपी तौसीफ की नई चाल, इस पैंतरे से पुलिस भी हैरान

11 दिसंबर 2020

आगरा मेट्रो
Agra

दावा: कानपुर और लखनऊ मेट्रो की तुलना में तेजी से हो रहा आगरा मेट्रो का कार्य, जानिए क्या है प्रगति

11 दिसंबर 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे की पत्नी को बड़ा झटका, ये है वो मामला जिसमें होगी गिरफ्तार!

11 दिसंबर 2020

राज्य का पहला शी-हॉट बनकर तैयार
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में यहां तैयार हुआ पहला शी हाट, महिलाएं खुद बेचेंगी अपने बनाए उत्पाद, चलाएंगी गेस्ट हाउस

11 दिसंबर 2020

भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां ने फेसबुक पर पोस्ट की फोटो।
Chandigarh

किसान आंदोलन को लेफ्ट का रंग देने की कोशिश, दिखीं ऐसी तस्वीरें...लोगों ने खड़े किए सवाल

11 दिसंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन।
Chandigarh

किसानों का बदला मेन्यू, अब पिज्जा-डोसा का इंतजाम, ठंड से बचाएगा ये खास नलकूप

11 दिसंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन।
Chandigarh

किसान आंदोलन : बुजुर्ग किसानों पर ठंड का सितम, सर्दी-जुकाम से परेशान, काढ़ा बन रहा वरदान

11 दिसंबर 2020

रिचा दुबे और विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे की पत्नी रिचा की जल्द हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी, अग्रिम जमानत खारिज

11 दिसंबर 2020

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल के दीदार के लिए नई व्यवस्था लागू, आगरा आने से पहले जरूर पढ़ें यह खबर

11 दिसंबर 2020

आगरा में आज डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल के दौरान मायूस दिखे मरीज
आगरा में आज डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल के दौरान मायूस दिखे मरीज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में आज डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल
आगरा में आज डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल: चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएन की ओपीडी
एसएन की ओपीडी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चिकित्सकों की बंद क्लीनिक
चिकित्सकों की बंद क्लीनिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चिकित्सकों की बंद क्लीनिक
चिकित्सकों की बंद क्लीनिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X