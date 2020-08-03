शहर चुनें
चार हत्याओं के बाद परिवार में छाया मातम, एएसपी ने निभाया भाई का फर्ज, बहन से बंधवाई राखी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Mon, 03 Aug 2020 06:43 PM IST
मृतक रुद्र की बहन से राखी बंधवाते एएसपी
1 of 5
मृतक रुद्र की बहन से राखी बंधवाते एएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज जनपद के होडलपुर गांव में हुए हत्याकांड के पीड़ित परिजन शोक में डूबे हैं। अपनों को खोने के सदमे में लगातार चीत्कार का माहौल बना हुआ है। रक्षाबंधन पर घर में खुशियां नहीं थीं। परिवार में केवल रस्म अदायगी की गई। इस मौके पर एएसपी आदित्य वर्मा ने परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाया और रुद्र की की बहन से राखी बंधवाई।
raksha bandhan rakhi in family asp aditya verma raksha badhan festival

नंदबाबा मंदिर, नंदगांव (फाइल)
Agra

Ram Mandir: राममंदिर के शिलान्यास को लेकर ब्रज में उल्लास, भव्य रूप से सज रहा श्रीकृष्ण का गांव

3 अगस्त 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के दर पर ऊर्जामंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा
Agra

बांकेबिहारी की देहरी पर माथा टेक ऊर्जामंत्री ने देखे विकास कार्य, जवाहर बाग पर बोले- एतिहासिक स्थल बनेगा

3 अगस्त 2020

मृतक रुद्र की बहन से राखी बंधवाते एएसपी
मृतक रुद्र की बहन से राखी बंधवाते एएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रुद्र का फाइल फोटो, रुद्र की बहन से राखी बंधवाते एएसपी
रुद्र का फाइल फोटो, रुद्र की बहन से राखी बंधवाते एएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधाचरण, भूपेंद्र, प्रेम सिंह और प्रमोद के फाइल फोटो ऊपर से नीचे
राधाचरण, भूपेंद्र, प्रेम सिंह और प्रमोद के फाइल फोटो ऊपर से नीचे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात आरएएफ की टुकड़ी
गांव में तैनात आरएएफ की टुकड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी
पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
