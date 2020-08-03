चार हत्याओं के बाद परिवार में छाया मातम, एएसपी ने निभाया भाई का फर्ज, बहन से बंधवाई राखी

{"_id":"5f280c0b8ebc3e9f6f33cf90","slug":"kasganj-four-murder-case-asp-tied-rakhi-from-sister-of-rudra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e, \u090f\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक रुद्र की बहन से राखी बंधवाते एएसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रुद्र का फाइल फोटो, रुद्र की बहन से राखी बंधवाते एएसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधाचरण, भूपेंद्र, प्रेम सिंह और प्रमोद के फाइल फोटो ऊपर से नीचे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात आरएएफ की टुकड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला