पुलिस ने हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज यादव का मकान किया कुर्क, कार्रवाई के दौरान गांव बना छावनी

{"_id":"5f04577183c1ea004532cbe5","slug":"kanpur-encounter-latest-news-police-attached-history-sheeter-neeraj-yadav-s-house-in-mainpuri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0936\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज का घर कुर्क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव शाहजहांपुर में पुलिस फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज का घर कुर्क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में किया पैदल मार्च
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala