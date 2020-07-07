शहर चुनें
पुलिस ने हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज यादव का मकान किया कुर्क, कार्रवाई के दौरान गांव बना छावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Tue, 07 Jul 2020 04:37 PM IST
हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज का घर कुर्क
हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज का घर कुर्क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर की घटना के बाद उत्तर प्रदेश में मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देश पर अपराधियों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में मैनपुरी जनपद में मंगलवार को पुलिस अधीक्षक (एसपी) की मौजूदगी में गांव शाहजहांपुर निवासी हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज यादव के मकान को कुर्क किया गया। इस दौरान पूरा गांव छावनी में तब्दील हो गया। जानिए कौन है नीरज यादव, उसके खिलाफ दर्ज हैं कितने मुकदमे...
kanpur encounter history-sheeter operation clean police

हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज का घर कुर्क
हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज का घर कुर्क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव शाहजहांपुर में पुलिस फोर्स
गांव शाहजहांपुर में पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज का घर कुर्क
हिस्ट्रीशीटर नीरज का घर कुर्क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में किया पैदल मार्च
गांव में किया पैदल मार्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
