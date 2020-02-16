हरिपदी गंगा में विसर्जित हुईं जयपुर के वीर जवान की अस्थियां, पाक की गोलीबारी में हुए थे शहीद

{"_id":"5e49361c8ebc3ee5fd7076c6","slug":"jaipur-martyr-rajiv-singh-shekhawat-s-ashes-immersed-in-ganga-kasganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u092a\u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हरिपदी गंगा में विसर्जित हुईं शहीद की अस्थियां
भारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर
शहीद के भाई से पूजन कराते पुरोहित
शहीद राजीव सिंह शेखावत
हरिपदी गंगा में विसर्जित हुईं शहीद की अस्थियां
हरिपदी गंगा
