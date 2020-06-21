कोरोना से जंग-योग के संग, ऐसे मनाया ब्रज में योग दिवस, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5eeee0848ebc3e4307073023","slug":"international-yoga-day-2020-celebrate-in-agra-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917-\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताज के साए में योग करते किशोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला द्वारा लगाए योग शिविर का शुभारंभ करते अतिथि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला द्वारा लगाए योग शिविर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग से योग करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पंचवटी कॉलोनी में योग करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस अधीक्षक ने परिवार के साथ योग किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पतंजलि योग केंद्र पर योग करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने किया योगाभ्यास
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा में योग करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला