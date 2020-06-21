शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   International Yoga Day 2020 Celebrate In Agra Reason

कोरोना से जंग-योग के संग, ऐसे मनाया ब्रज में योग दिवस, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 10:12 AM IST
ताज के साए में योग करते किशोर
ताज के साए में योग करते किशोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर रविवार को घर की छतों, आंगन और कॉलोनी के पार्कों में योगाभ्यास किया गया। कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए लोगों ने प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए योग किया। क्रीड़ा भारती सहित जनपद की 24 संस्थाएं योगाभ्यास के इस महा आयोजन में शामिल हुई। ब्रज में इस बार भी पूरे उत्साह और कोरोना की एहतियात के साथ योगाभ्यास किया गया।
ताज के साए में योग करते किशोर
ताज के साए में योग करते किशोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला द्वारा लगाए योग शिविर का शुभारंभ करते अतिथि
अमर उजाला द्वारा लगाए योग शिविर का शुभारंभ करते अतिथि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला द्वारा लगाए योग शिविर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग से योग करते लोग
अमर उजाला द्वारा लगाए योग शिविर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग से योग करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पंचवटी कॉलोनी में योग करते लोग
पंचवटी कॉलोनी में योग करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस अधीक्षक ने परिवार के साथ योग किया
पुलिस अधीक्षक ने परिवार के साथ योग किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पतंजलि योग केंद्र पर योग करते लोग
पतंजलि योग केंद्र पर योग करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने किया योगाभ्यास
एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने किया योगाभ्यास - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा में योग करते लोग
एटा में योग करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
