पत्नी को फंदे पर लटका देख पति ने भी दी जान, आठ महीने पहले हुई थी शादी

{"_id":"5d15f8808ebc3e3c9e79e900","slug":"husband-and-wife-committed-suicide-in-thana-bah-marriage-before-eight-months","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0906\u0920 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूनम (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरविंद्र (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरविंद और पूनम के फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरविंद और पूनम की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाह पुलिस थाना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला