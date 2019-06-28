शहर चुनें

पत्नी को फंदे पर लटका देख पति ने भी दी जान, आठ महीने पहले हुई थी शादी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 05:00 PM IST
पूनम (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
पूनम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कमरे में पत्नी को फंदे पर लटका देख पति ने फांसी लगाकर जीवनलीला समाप्त कर ली। दंपति की मौत से परिवार में कोहराम मचा हुआ है। फिलहाल दोनों की आत्महत्या की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं हो सकी है। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजे हैं। 
husband suicide wife suicide thana bah
पूनम (फाइल फोटो)
पूनम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरविंद्र (फाइल फोटो)
अरविंद्र (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरविंद और पूनम के फाइल फोटो
अरविंद और पूनम के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरविंद और पूनम की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
अरविंद और पूनम की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाह पुलिस थाना
बाह पुलिस थाना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

