theft stolen 50 lakh rupees cash and jewellery from electronics show room house

हरिद्वार गया था कारोबारी का परिवार, चोरों ने कर दिए पचास लाख पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 07:59 PM IST
चोरों द्वारा तोड़े गए अलमारी के ताले दिखातीं महिला
चोरों द्वारा तोड़े गए अलमारी के ताले दिखातीं महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छीपीटोला (थाना रकाबगंज) स्थित जैन मंदिर के सामने वाली गली में इलेक्ट्रानिक व्यापारी किशन कुमार उर्फ गपुआ के घर के ताले तोड़कर चोर 28 लाख रुपये नकद और 22 लाख रुपये के जेवरात चोरी कर ले गए। व्यापारी 26 जून को परिवार सहित हरिद्वार गए थे। शुक्रवार सुबह मोहल्ले के एक युवक ने घर के ताले टूटे मिलने पर उन्हें जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने फोरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट और डाग स्क्वैड की मदद से जांच कराई।
50 lakh rupees theft diamond jewelry
चोरों द्वारा तोड़े गए अलमारी के ताले दिखातीं महिला
चोरों द्वारा तोड़े गए अलमारी के ताले दिखातीं महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चोरी के बाद बिखरा पड़ा सामान
चोरी के बाद बिखरा पड़ा सामान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पचास लाख की चोरी के बाद उदास बैठे परिवारीजन
पचास लाख की चोरी के बाद उदास बैठे परिवारीजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चोरों द्वारा तोड़ी गई अलमारी
चोरों द्वारा तोड़ी गई अलमारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिस तिजोरी में जेवरात रखे थे चोर उठाकर ही ले गए
जिस तिजोरी में जेवरात रखे थे चोर उठाकर ही ले गए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
