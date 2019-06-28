हरिद्वार गया था कारोबारी का परिवार, चोरों ने कर दिए पचास लाख पार

{"_id":"5d1621eb8ebc3e3cbb3e82bd","slug":"theft-stolen-50-lakh-rupees-cash-and-jewellery-from-electronics-show-room-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u091a\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092a\u091a\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u092a\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चोरों द्वारा तोड़े गए अलमारी के ताले दिखातीं महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चोरी के बाद बिखरा पड़ा सामान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पचास लाख की चोरी के बाद उदास बैठे परिवारीजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चोरों द्वारा तोड़ी गई अलमारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिस तिजोरी में जेवरात रखे थे चोर उठाकर ही ले गए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला