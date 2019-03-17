शहर चुनें

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर बरसा होली का आनंद, रंगों में सराबोर होकर जमकर झूमे कान्हा के भक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 08:39 PM IST
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर उड़ता रंग गुलाल
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर उड़ता रंग गुलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंगभरनी एकादशी पर श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर होली का आनंद बरसा। कलाकारों ने मंच पर रसिया, होली गीत और नृत्य प्रस्तुत कर सभी को मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ कार्ष्णि गुरु शरणानंद महाराज द्वारा श्रीराधाकृष्ण की युगल जोड़ी की आरती कर किया। श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर रंग और गुलाल से आसमान भी सतरंगी हो गया। 
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर उड़ता रंग गुलाल
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर उड़ता रंग गुलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर उड़ता रंग गुलाल
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर उड़ता रंग गुलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लठमार होली खेलतीं हुरियारिन
लठमार होली खेलतीं हुरियारिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर होली का उत्सव
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर होली का उत्सव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नृत्य करते राजस्थान के कलाकार
नृत्य करते राजस्थान के कलाकार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधाकृष्ण के स्वरूपों पर पुष्पवर्षा
राधाकृष्ण के स्वरूपों पर पुष्पवर्षा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नृत्य करते श्रीकृष्ण के स्वरूप
नृत्य करते श्रीकृष्ण के स्वरूप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
