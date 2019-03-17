{"_id":"5c8e6340bdec2213ff32b95c","slug":"holi-celebrations-in-shri-krishna-janmabhoomi-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर उड़ता रंग गुलाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5c8e6340bdec2213ff32b95c","slug":"holi-celebrations-in-shri-krishna-janmabhoomi-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर उड़ता रंग गुलाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5c8e6340bdec2213ff32b95c","slug":"holi-celebrations-in-shri-krishna-janmabhoomi-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लठमार होली खेलतीं हुरियारिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5c8e6340bdec2213ff32b95c","slug":"holi-celebrations-in-shri-krishna-janmabhoomi-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर होली का उत्सव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5c8e6340bdec2213ff32b95c","slug":"holi-celebrations-in-shri-krishna-janmabhoomi-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नृत्य करते राजस्थान के कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5c8e6340bdec2213ff32b95c","slug":"holi-celebrations-in-shri-krishna-janmabhoomi-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राधाकृष्ण के स्वरूपों पर पुष्पवर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5c8e6340bdec2213ff32b95c","slug":"holi-celebrations-in-shri-krishna-janmabhoomi-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नृत्य करते श्रीकृष्ण के स्वरूप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला