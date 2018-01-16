बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इजराइली PM के जाते ही ताजमहल पर टूट पड़ी पर्यटकों की भीड़, ये हुए हालात
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 04:40 PM IST
इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू की मंगलवार को विजिट के बाद ताजमहल के दीदार के लिए पर्यटकों की भीड़ टूट पड़ी। तीन घंटे के ब्रेक के बाद टिकट विंडो पर लंबी कतार लग गईं। ऐसे में सुरक्षाकर्मियों को भीड़ प्रबंधन में मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।
