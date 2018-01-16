बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए ताजमहल पर इजराइल के PM की सुरक्षा में लगी यूपी पुलिस की 'बुल फाइटिंग'
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 07:16 PM IST
आगरा में मंगलवार को ताजमहल का दीदार करने आए इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री के लिए कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई थी। दो दिन से सुरक्षा एजेंसियां ताजमहल और उसके आसपास इलाके में चेकिंग करती रहीं। इसके बाद भी मंगलवार को पुलिस के सामने ऐसी मुसीबत खड़ी हो गई जिसका उन्हें अंदाजा भी नहीं था।
