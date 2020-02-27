शहर चुनें

फ्यूजन लुक...ताजनगरी के युवाओं की पहली पसंद, ट्रेंड में छाया यह फैशन

नेहा सिंह, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 27 Feb 2020 05:50 PM IST
मॉडल्स
1 of 6
मॉडल्स - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजनगरी के युवाओं में फ्यूजन लुक का ट्रेंड छाया हुआ है। अपने लुक के साथ वो कोई समझौता नहीं करना चाहते हैं। इसके लिए वो फैशन डिजाइनर से भी मदद ले रहे हैं। आउटफिट से लेकर ज्वेलरी की खरीदारी के लिए युवा तीन हजार से लेकर 10 हजार रुपये तक खर्च कर रहे हैं। पैटर्न और फैब्रिक को लेकर भी वह बेहद सतर्क रहते हैं। यह बातें एक सर्वे में निकल कर आईं हैं। 
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
fusion look fusion look dress fashion

मॉडल्स
मॉडल्स - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मॉडल्स
मॉडल्स - फोटो : Amar Ujala
फ्यूजन लुक में मॉडल्स
फ्यूजन लुक में मॉडल्स - फोटो : Amar Ujala
फ्यूजन लुक में मॉडल्स
फ्यूजन लुक में मॉडल्स - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मॉडल्स
मॉडल्स - फोटो : Amar Ujala
फ्यूजन लुक में मॉडल्स
फ्यूजन लुक में मॉडल्स - फोटो : Amar Ujala
