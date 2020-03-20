शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Friday Namaz In Taj Mahal No Entry For Locals Due To Corona Virus

कोरोना वायरसः ताजमहल की संदली मस्जिद में पढ़ी नमाज, स्थानीय लोगों को नहीं मिला प्रवेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 20 Mar 2020 05:14 PM IST
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल की शाही मस्जिद में जुमे की नमाज केवल भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण (एएसआई) के दस कर्मचारियों ने ही अदा की। बाहरी नमाजियों को प्रवेश नहीं दिया गया। इसी तरह एएसआई द्वारा संरक्षित संदली और फतेहपुरी मस्जिदों में भी ताजगंज के लोगों को प्रवेश नहीं दिया।
taj mahal covid-19 corona virus namaj in sandli masjid

