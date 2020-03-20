कोरोना वायरसः ताजमहल की संदली मस्जिद में पढ़ी नमाज, स्थानीय लोगों को नहीं मिला प्रवेश

{"_id":"5e74ab1b8ebc3e7743464c40","slug":"friday-namaz-in-taj-mahal-no-entry-for-locals-due-to-corona-virus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल का रायल गेट
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल का पूर्वी गेट
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला