शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Forest Minister Dara Singh promises keethan lake to be developed

बर्ड फेस्टिवल: वन मंत्री दारा सिंह ने किया वादा, कीठम झील का होगा विकास, जल्द ही बनेगी योजना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 02:39 PM IST
यूपी बर्ड फेस्टिवल
1 of 5
यूपी बर्ड फेस्टिवल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदेश के वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्री दारा सिंह चौहान ने आगरा के कीठम स्थित सूर सरोवर पक्षी विहार का विकास कराने का वादा किया है। वन मंत्री रविवार को वेटलैंड दिवस (आर्द्रभूमि दिवस) के अवसर पर यहां आयोजित बर्ड फेस्टिवल में हिस्सा लेने आए थे। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
up bird festival world wetlands day sur sarovar bird sanctuary
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary
Meerut

World Wetland Day: हस्तिनापुर सेंक्चुरी के बर्ड फेस्टिवल में मेहमान परिंदों से रुबरू हुईं छात्राएं 

2 फरवरी 2020

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी।
Lucknow

हिंदू महासभा नेता की हत्या: ब्लैक स्पॉट पर प्रोफेशनल शूटरों ने वारदात को दिया अंजाम, सिर में मारी कई गोली

2 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
गोरखपुर में लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल, सहारा इस्टेट में निशुल्क स्वास्थ्य शिविर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल, सहारा इस्टेट में निशुल्क स्वास्थ्य शिविर, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

2 फरवरी 2020

श्रीनगर ग्रेनेड हमला
Jammu

घाटी में फिर दहशत फैलाने की नापाक हरकत, बिलबिलाए आतंकियों ने जवानों को बनाया निशाना

2 फरवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
लाठी डंडे से लेकर भागते ग्रामीण।
Varanasi

यूपी: घर में महिलाओं के साथ मारपीट पर दो गांवों में तनाव, पथराव

2 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

खून जमा देने वाले बर्फीले इलाकों में सेना का शौर्य, कुछ इस तरह करते हैं वतन की हिफाजत

2 फरवरी 2020

दोहरे हत्याकांड के आरोपी कपिल और ओम बाबू
Agra

सराफ दंपती हत्याकांडः करोड़ों लूटने के बाद होटलों में रुके आरोपी, चार दिन की ऐश, ऐसे पकड़े गए

2 फरवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
snow covered uttarakhand hilly area munsiyari beautiful photos
Dehradun

धूप खिलने के बाद बर्फीली वादियों में लगे खूबसूरती के चार चांद, तस्वीरों में देखें हुस्न पहाड़ों का

2 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन, कमलेश तिवारी
Lucknow

राजधानी में 135 दिन के भीतर दो बड़े हिंदूवादी नेताओ की हत्या, इन्होंने भी बताया अपनी जान को खतरा

2 फरवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
maitree pushpa
Gorakhpur

वह प्रेमपत्र लिखता रहा, मैं करियर बना बैठी, मैत्रेयी पुष्पा के निजी जिंदगी पर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

2 फरवरी 2020

New year 2020 will be special for Gorakhpur residents 20 gifts will be available
Gorakhpur

साल 2020 में गोरखपुर को मिलेंगी ये 20 बड़ी सौगातें, रहने वाले गर्व करेंगे कि गोरखपुरी हैं

2 फरवरी 2020

छूटने के बाद बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे, अंजली और अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष
Farrukhabad

फर्रूखाबाद: अपहरणकर्ता ने इंटरनेट से सीखा बम को तारों से जोड़ने का तरीका, सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बात

2 फरवरी 2020

गोरखपुर लिटेररी फेस्टिवल का शुभारंभ हुआ।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल: एक क्लिक में जानिए पहले दिन क्या-क्या हुआ, आज क्या होगा?

2 फरवरी 2020

पत्नी का सिर लेकर पहुंचा युवक
Lucknow

पत्नी की हत्या करने के बाद कटा सिर लेकर थाने जा रहा था युवक, पुलिस पूछताछ में जपता रहा सीताराम

2 फरवरी 2020

पति ने पत्नी का सिर काटा
Lucknow

पत्नी का सिर काटा और चल दिया थाने की ओर, कहता रहा-‘सीता राम सीता’, वीडियो बनाते रहे लोग

2 फरवरी 2020

नगरोटा मुठभेड़
Jammu

जैश का अबू बकर है जम्मू-नगरोटा हमले का मास्टरमाइंड, हथियारों का जखीरा बता रहा कितना खतरनाक था प्लान

2 फरवरी 2020

हस्तिनापुर बर्ड सेंक्चुरी
Meerut

मेहमान परिंदों के कलरव से गुलजार हस्तिनापुर सेंक्चुरी, आंखों को सुकून, दिल को राहत देंगी तस्वीरें

2 फरवरी 2020

कपिल गुर्जर
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग में गोली चलाने वाले कपिल की हरकत से परिजन हैरान, टीवी पर देखकर चला पता

2 फरवरी 2020

इसी घर में बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुभाष ने लगाए थे बम
Kanpur

फर्रूखाबाद: अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष ने घर के चप्पे-चप्पे पर लगाए थे बम, एक साथ कर सकता था कई धमाके

2 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग: गोली चलाने के बाद कपिल गुर्जर बोला- यहां सिर्फ हिंदुओं की चलेगी, ‘जय श्रीराम’

2 फरवरी 2020

महिला थाने में प्रेमी- प्रेमिका की शादी
Gorakhpur

यूपी पुलिस ने दिखाया 'प्यार', परिजन किए तैयार, थाने में ही रचा दी प्रेमी-प्रेमिका की शादी

2 फरवरी 2020

यूपी बर्ड फेस्टिवल
यूपी बर्ड फेस्टिवल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्ड फेस्टिवल में प्रदर्शनी को देखते मंत्री व अन्य लोग
बर्ड फेस्टिवल में प्रदर्शनी को देखते मंत्री व अन्य लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्ड फेस्टिवल में वन मंत्री दारा सिंह चौहान व अन्य
बर्ड फेस्टिवल में वन मंत्री दारा सिंह चौहान व अन्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्ड फेस्टिवल
बर्ड फेस्टिवल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्ड फेस्टिवल में मौजूद लोग
बर्ड फेस्टिवल में मौजूद लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

चीन के वुहान से 323 भारतीयों को लेकर विशेष विमान पहुंचा दिल्ली, केरल में मिला कोरोना का दूसरा मामला

केरल में कोरोनावायरस का दूसरा मामला सामने आया है। इसी बीच एयर इंडिया का विमान चीन से 323 भारतीयों और मालदीव के सात नागरिकों को लेकर रविवार को दिल्ली पहुंचा।

2 फरवरी 2020

चाइनीज दुल्हन 2:13

कोरोनावायरस से भी नहीं डरा प्यार, चीन से भारत पहुंची दुल्हन, मंदसौर के सिद्धार्थ के साथ रचाई शादी

2 फरवरी 2020

गुजरात 1:21

गुजरात में फिर से लोक गायिका पर नोटों की बारिश, गीता रबारी पर बरसाए गए नोट

2 फरवरी 2020

budget 2020 tax slab education health sector women views about budget 3:07

बजट को लेकर महिलाओं की राय, किसी ने बताया उम्मीदों से लबालब तो कोई बोला साफ नीतियों का अभाव

2 फरवरी 2020

एयरटेल 1:27

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में एयरटेल की 3जी सेवाएं बंद, परेशान उपभोक्ता सोशल मीडिया पर निकाल रहे गुस्सा

2 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited