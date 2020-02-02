बर्ड फेस्टिवल: वन मंत्री दारा सिंह ने किया वादा, कीठम झील का होगा विकास, जल्द ही बनेगी योजना

{"_id":"5e3690898ebc3e4afe314362","slug":"forest-minister-dara-singh-promises-keethan-lake-to-be-developed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932: \u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e, \u0915\u0940\u0920\u092e \u091d\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी बर्ड फेस्टिवल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्ड फेस्टिवल में प्रदर्शनी को देखते मंत्री व अन्य लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्ड फेस्टिवल में वन मंत्री दारा सिंह चौहान व अन्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्ड फेस्टिवल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्ड फेस्टिवल में मौजूद लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला