World Wetlands Day exotic birds reached at dariyavganj Lake kasganj

विदेशी परिंदों की अठखेलियों से बढ़ी दरियावगंज झील की खूबसूरती, तस्वीरों में देखें मनमोहक नजारे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 12:40 AM IST
पक्षियों को देखते स्कूली बच्चे
पक्षियों को देखते स्कूली बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वसंती मौसम में विदेशी पक्षी सात समंदर पार कर कासगंज जिले की दरियावगंज झील पर पहुंच गए हैं। इन परिंदों की अठखेलियों ने दरियावगंज झील की खूबसूरती को और बढ़ा दिया है। रविवार को वेटलैंड दिवस (आर्द्रभूमि दिवस) के अवसर पर यहां पहुंचे स्कूली बच्चे और अफसर प्राकृतिक संदुरता के बीच अठखेलियां करते पक्षियों को अपने कमरे में कैद करने से खुद को रोक नहीं पाए। 
world wetlands day dariyavganj lake exotic birds
पक्षियों को देखते स्कूली बच्चे
पक्षियों को देखते स्कूली बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरियावगंज झील में विदेशी पक्षी
दरियावगंज झील में विदेशी पक्षी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरियावगंज झील किनारे स्कूली बच्चे
दरियावगंज झील किनारे स्कूली बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरियावगंज झील किनारे स्कूली बच्चे
दरियावगंज झील किनारे स्कूली बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरियावगंज झील किनारे स्कूली बच्चे
दरियावगंज झील किनारे स्कूली बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
