विदेशी परिंदों की अठखेलियों से बढ़ी दरियावगंज झील की खूबसूरती, तस्वीरों में देखें मनमोहक नजारे

{"_id":"5e36b9618ebc3e4b5251f198","slug":"world-wetlands-day-exotic-birds-reached-at-dariyavganj-lake-kasganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0920\u0916\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0917\u0902\u091c \u091d\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u092e\u094b\u0939\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पक्षियों को देखते स्कूली बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36b9618ebc3e4b5251f198","slug":"world-wetlands-day-exotic-birds-reached-at-dariyavganj-lake-kasganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0920\u0916\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0917\u0902\u091c \u091d\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u092e\u094b\u0939\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दरियावगंज झील में विदेशी पक्षी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36b9618ebc3e4b5251f198","slug":"world-wetlands-day-exotic-birds-reached-at-dariyavganj-lake-kasganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0920\u0916\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0917\u0902\u091c \u091d\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u092e\u094b\u0939\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दरियावगंज झील किनारे स्कूली बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36b9618ebc3e4b5251f198","slug":"world-wetlands-day-exotic-birds-reached-at-dariyavganj-lake-kasganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0920\u0916\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0917\u0902\u091c \u091d\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u092e\u094b\u0939\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दरियावगंज झील किनारे स्कूली बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36b9618ebc3e4b5251f198","slug":"world-wetlands-day-exotic-birds-reached-at-dariyavganj-lake-kasganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0920\u0916\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0917\u0902\u091c \u091d\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u092e\u094b\u0939\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दरियावगंज झील किनारे स्कूली बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला