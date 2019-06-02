जवाहर बाग कांड: 2 जून 2016 की वो काली शाम, जिसे याद कर सिहर उठते हैं लोग

{"_id":"5cf36242bdec22078b293d80","slug":"flash-back-story-of-mathura-jawahar-bagh-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: 2 \u091c\u0942\u0928 2016 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0939\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf36242bdec22078b293d80","slug":"flash-back-story-of-mathura-jawahar-bagh-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: 2 \u091c\u0942\u0928 2016 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0939\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपने परिवार के साथ तत्कालीन एसपी सिटी मुकुल द्विवेदी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf36242bdec22078b293d80","slug":"flash-back-story-of-mathura-jawahar-bagh-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: 2 \u091c\u0942\u0928 2016 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0939\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : Amarujala
{"_id":"5cf36242bdec22078b293d80","slug":"flash-back-story-of-mathura-jawahar-bagh-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: 2 \u091c\u0942\u0928 2016 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0939\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf36242bdec22078b293d80","slug":"flash-back-story-of-mathura-jawahar-bagh-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: 2 \u091c\u0942\u0928 2016 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0939\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जवाहर बाग मथुरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf36242bdec22078b293d80","slug":"flash-back-story-of-mathura-jawahar-bagh-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: 2 \u091c\u0942\u0928 2016 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0939\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला