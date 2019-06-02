शहर चुनें

जवाहर बाग कांड: 2 जून 2016 की वो काली शाम, जिसे याद कर सिहर उठते हैं लोग

पुनीत शर्मा, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 02 Jun 2019 11:14 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
2 जून 2016 की वो काली शाम, जब हिंसा की आग में मथुरा का जवाहर बाग जल उठा था। उस मंजर को याद कर आज भी लोग सिहर उठते हैं। हर तरफ भगदड़, घबराहट, जिंदगी बचाने की जद्दोजहद थी। हिंसा में दो पुलिस अधिकारी शहीद हो गए थे। कई कब्जाधारियों के शव भी जवाहर बाग से बरामद किए गए थे। तीन साल पहले हुई घटना से हरा भरा जवाहर बाग वीरान हो गया था। आज भी उसके निशान मौजूद हैं।   
फाइल फोटो
अपने परिवार के साथ तत्कालीन एसपी सिटी मुकुल द्विवेदी (फाइल)
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
जवाहर बाग मथुरा
फाइल फोटो
