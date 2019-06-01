बढ़ता ही जा रहा गर्मी का सितम, जनमानस बेहाल, पारा 45 डिग्री के पार

{"_id":"5cf28e60bdec22074e01411e","slug":"summer-heat-due-to-temperature-increase-etah-weather","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u092e, \u091c\u0928\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e 45 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धूप से बच्चों को बचाव करतीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप से बचने को कपड़े से ढका चेहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप से बचाव करती लड़कियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप से बचने के लिए शनिवार को कुछ इस तरह से मुंह बांधकर जातीं महिलाएं और युवतियां।
- फोटो : mau
गर्मी में प्यास बुझाता युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप से बचाव करतीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला