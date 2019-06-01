शहर चुनें

बढ़ता ही जा रहा गर्मी का सितम, जनमानस बेहाल, पारा 45 डिग्री के पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, एटा/कासगंज, Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 08:10 PM IST
धूप से बच्चों को बचाव करतीं महिलाएं
धूप से बच्चों को बचाव करतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण गर्मी ने आम जनमानस ही नहीं बल्कि पशु-पक्षियों को भी बेहाल कर दिया है। सूरज की तपन तन झुलसा रही है। एटा-कासगंज शनिवार को पारा 45 डिग्री के पार पहुंच गया। लू के थपेड़ों ने लोगों का जीना मुहाल कर दिया। मौसम के तेवर देख लोग घर में कैद रहने पर मजबूर हो गए हैं। उधर, अस्पतालों में मरीजों की तादाद बढ़ती जा रही है। हीटस्ट्रोक, जुकाम, बुखार और डायरिया के मरीज जिला अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं। 
भीषण गर्मी ने आम जनमानस ही नहीं बल्कि पशु-पक्षियों को भी बेहाल कर दिया है। सूरज की तपन तन झुलसा रही है।
धूप से बच्चों को बचाव करतीं महिलाएं
धूप से बच्चों को बचाव करतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप से बचने को कपड़े से ढका चेहरा
धूप से बचने को कपड़े से ढका चेहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप से बचाव करती लड़कियां
धूप से बचाव करती लड़कियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप से बचने के लिए शनिवार को कुछ इस तरह से मुंह बांधकर जातीं महिलाएं और युवतियां।
धूप से बचने के लिए शनिवार को कुछ इस तरह से मुंह बांधकर जातीं महिलाएं और युवतियां। - फोटो : mau
गर्मी में प्यास बुझाता युवक
गर्मी में प्यास बुझाता युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप से बचाव करतीं महिलाएं
धूप से बचाव करतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
