Weather: मानसून में रूठे रहे बादल, ब्रज में पांच साल में इस बार सबसे कम हुई बारिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 12:10 AM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 5
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मानसून के बादल जुलाई से सितंबर के बीच आगरा और मथुरा से रूठे रहे। आगरा में सामान्य से 42 फीसदी और मथुरा में 66 फीसदी बारिश कम दर्ज की गई। दोनों का औसत देखें तो 50 फीसदी की कमी है। ब्रज के अन्य जिलों पर भी बरखा रानी मेहरबान नहीं रही। कम बारिश होने का असर भूगर्भ जलस्तर और ट्यूबवेल से सिंचाई करने वाले किसानों पर पड़ेगा। उन्हें खेतों में नमी बनाए रखने के लिए डीजल पंप या ट्यूबवेल चलाना होगा, जिससे खेती की लागत बढ़ जाएगी।
