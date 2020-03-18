कोरोना की जंग के सिपाही, बेखौफ निभा रहे चिकित्सक का फर्ज, हौसले को सलाम

{"_id":"5e71c6c28ebc3ea81c17dfc9","slug":"fight-with-corona-virus-doctors-duty-sn-medical-college","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0916\u094c\u092b \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u0939\u094c\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज, चिकित्सकों की टीम
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज आगरा
मेडिकल कॉलेज के चिकित्सक
मेडिसिन विभाग
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज के चिकित्सक
एसएन मेडिकल कालेज
