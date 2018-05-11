बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपीः कासगंज में एक परिवार के 3 लोगों की हत्या के बाद बवाल, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला कासगंज, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 11:15 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के कासगंज में 24 घंटे के अंदर डकैतों ने दूसरी बड़ी वारदात का अंजाम दिया है। जिले के सहावर कस्बे में डकैतों ने एक ही परिवार की तीन लोगों की हत्या कर लाखों की डकैती डाली। वारदात में तीन लोग घायल भी हुए हैं।
