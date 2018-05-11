शहर चुनें

यूपीः कासगंज में एक परिवार के 3 लोगों की हत्या के बाद बवाल, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला कासगंज, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 11:15 AM IST
मौके पर पुलिस फोर्स
1 of 5
उत्तर प्रदेश के कासगंज में 24 घंटे के अंदर डकैतों ने दूसरी बड़ी वारदात का अंजाम दिया है। जिले के सहावर कस्बे में डकैतों ने एक ही परिवार की तीन लोगों की हत्या कर लाखों की डकैती डाली। वारदात में तीन लोग घायल भी हुए हैं। 
