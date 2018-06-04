बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b1562dc4f1c1b13358b4ecd","slug":"fake-ias-officer-arrested-before-engagement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्जी IAS बनकर तय किया युवती से रिश्ता, सगाई से पहले गिरफ्तार, तस्वीरों में जानें पूरी कहानी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Mon, 04 Jun 2018 10:07 PM IST
आगरा में फर्जी आईएएस अफसर बनकर एक युवक ने लायर्स कॉलोनी के रिटायर्ड शिक्षाधिकारी की बेटी से रिश्ता तय कर लिया। जब उसकी पोल खुली तो लोगों के होश उड़ गए। रविवार को पुलिस ने फर्जी आईएएस को उसके परिवार के साथ पकड़ लिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b1562dc4f1c1b13358b4ecd","slug":"fake-ias-officer-arrested-before-engagement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1562dc4f1c1b13358b4ecd","slug":"fake-ias-officer-arrested-before-engagement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1562dc4f1c1b13358b4ecd","slug":"fake-ias-officer-arrested-before-engagement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1562dc4f1c1b13358b4ecd","slug":"fake-ias-officer-arrested-before-engagement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1562dc4f1c1b13358b4ecd","slug":"fake-ias-officer-arrested-before-engagement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1562dc4f1c1b13358b4ecd","slug":"fake-ias-officer-arrested-before-engagement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1562dc4f1c1b13358b4ecd","slug":"fake-ias-officer-arrested-before-engagement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1562dc4f1c1b13358b4ecd","slug":"fake-ias-officer-arrested-before-engagement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1562dc4f1c1b13358b4ecd","slug":"fake-ias-officer-arrested-before-engagement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u092f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.