फर्जी IAS बनकर तय किया युवती से रिश्ता, सगाई से पहले गिरफ्तार, तस्वीरों में जानें पूरी कहानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Mon, 04 Jun 2018 10:07 PM IST
fake IAS officer
1 of 9
आगरा में फर्जी आईएएस अफसर बनकर एक युवक ने लायर्स कॉलोनी के रिटायर्ड शिक्षाधिकारी की बेटी से रिश्ता तय कर लिया। जब उसकी पोल खुली तो लोगों के होश उड़ गए। रविवार को पुलिस ने फर्जी आईएएस को उसके परिवार के साथ पकड़ लिया।
