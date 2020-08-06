दोहरा हत्याकांडः चार बार हुई पंचायत, नहीं सुधरा पति, पत्नी-बेटी की हत्याओं के बाद खौफनाक था घर का नजारा

{"_id":"5f2b98518ebc3e4adf3fa7ce","slug":"double-murder-in-agra-up-news-accused-arrested-by-police-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुंजन और सूर्यांशी का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2b98518ebc3e4adf3fa7ce","slug":"double-murder-in-agra-up-news-accused-arrested-by-police-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सूर्यांशी का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2b98518ebc3e4adf3fa7ce","slug":"double-murder-in-agra-up-news-accused-arrested-by-police-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी घर में हुआ दोहरा हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2b98518ebc3e4adf3fa7ce","slug":"double-murder-in-agra-up-news-accused-arrested-by-police-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मां-बेटियों के फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2b98518ebc3e4adf3fa7ce","slug":"double-murder-in-agra-up-news-accused-arrested-by-police-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मलपुरा पुलिस की गिरफ्त में दोहरे हत्याकांड का आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला