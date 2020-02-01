सर्राफ दंपती हत्याकांडः करोड़ों लूटने के बाद होटलों में रुके, क्राइम सीरियल देखकर लगाया था करंट

{"_id":"5e3594678ebc3e4aea2d2a67","slug":"double-murder-and-robbery-case-two-accused-arrested-by-agra-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दोहरे हत्याकांड के आरोपी कपिल और ओम बाबू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3594678ebc3e4aea2d2a67","slug":"double-murder-and-robbery-case-two-accused-arrested-by-agra-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी कपिल और ओम बाबू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3594678ebc3e4aea2d2a67","slug":"double-murder-and-robbery-case-two-accused-arrested-by-agra-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा के पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3594678ebc3e4aea2d2a67","slug":"double-murder-and-robbery-case-two-accused-arrested-by-agra-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हत्याकांड की जानकारी देते एडीजी व एसएसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3594678ebc3e4aea2d2a67","slug":"double-murder-and-robbery-case-two-accused-arrested-by-agra-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दंपती के फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3594678ebc3e4aea2d2a67","slug":"double-murder-and-robbery-case-two-accused-arrested-by-agra-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुकलेश (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3594678ebc3e4aea2d2a67","slug":"double-murder-and-robbery-case-two-accused-arrested-by-agra-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हत्यारोपियों से बरामद माल के साथ पुलिसटीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3594678ebc3e4aea2d2a67","slug":"double-murder-and-robbery-case-two-accused-arrested-by-agra-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बदमाशों ने पैर में बांधा करंट का तार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3594678ebc3e4aea2d2a67","slug":"double-murder-and-robbery-case-two-accused-arrested-by-agra-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्यारोपी व बरामद सामान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3594678ebc3e4aea2d2a67","slug":"double-murder-and-robbery-case-two-accused-arrested-by-agra-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0942\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खुलासा करने वाली टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला