ताजमहल में मखमल के शू कवर पहनेंगे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और मेलानिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 19 Feb 2020 12:13 AM IST
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की भारत यात्रा
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की भारत यात्रा - फोटो : PTI
ताजमहल में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप सफेद रंग के मखमली शू कवर पहनकर मुख्य गुंबद में जाएंगे। अपनी पत्नी मेलानिया ट्रंप के साथ ताजमहल के दीदार के लिए आ रहे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति की यात्रा के लिए ताजमहल पर एएसआई ने खास मखमली शू कवर बनवाए हैं। सफेद रंग के अलावा विकल्प के तौर पर लाल रंग के भी शू कवर रखे गए हैं। 
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की भारत यात्रा
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद
शाहजहां-मुमताज की संगमरमरी कब्र
ताजमहल में सेंट्रल टैंक
ताजमहल में अधिकारी
