कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच मेहताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल का दीदार, पर्यटकों के लिए टिकट की ये है व्यवस्था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 09 Aug 2020 11:50 AM IST
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। इसके बाद भी आगरा विकास प्राधिकरण ने महताब बाग में ताज व्यू प्वाइंट को पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दिया। यहां कोई व्यवस्था भी नहीं की गई है। पर्यटकों को टिकट भी मैनुअल दिया जा रहा है। टिकट काउंटर और अंदर सैनिटाइजेशन की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। 
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल के साथ फोटो खिंचाते पर्यटक
व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
ताजमहल
व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल के साथ फोटो खिंचाते पर्यटक
