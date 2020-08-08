डॉ. दीप्ति की मौत का मामलाः पति सहित पांच पर दहेज हत्या का मुकदमा

{"_id":"5f2da2dd8ebc3e3ce2735350","slug":"doctor-deepti-death-case-fir-lodge-at-five-persons-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0903 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी अपार्टमेंट में रहता है डॉक्टर दंपती का परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपने पति डॉक्टर सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बबलू कुमार, एसएसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला