डॉ. दीप्ति की मौत का मामलाः पति सहित पांच पर दहेज हत्या का मुकदमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 08 Aug 2020 12:27 AM IST
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में थाना ताजगंज के विभव वैली व्यू अपार्टमेंट के फ्लैट में डॉ. दीप्ति अग्रवाल की मौत के मामले में उनके पिता डॉ. नरेश मंगला ने दहेज हत्या का आरोप लगाते हुए मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। इसमें डॉ. दीप्ति के पति डॉ. सुमित, ससुर वरिष्ठ हृदय रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एससी अग्रवाल, सास अनीता, जेठ डॉ. अमित और जेठानी तुलिका को नामजद किया है। इसमें ससुरालियों पर एक करोड़ रुपये दहेज की मांग के लिए उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया है। कहा है कि बेटी की साजिशन हत्या की गई है।
 
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
