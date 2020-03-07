ब्रज में बारिश-ओलों ने बिगाड़ी शहरों की सूरत, फसलों की बर्बादी देख किसान को आया रोना

{"_id":"5e632e258ebc3ef4060f95c5","slug":"crops-damaged-due-to-rain-and-hail-in-agra-division","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936-\u0913\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u092b\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश से बर्बादी
बारिश
जल निकासी न होने के कारण हुआ जलभराव
बारिश से फसलों को हुआ नुकसान
खेतों में बिछी गेहूं की फसल
कासगंज में डीएम ने लिया जायजा
आलू की फसल में भरा पानी
सरसों की फसल
सरसों की फसल
