शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   crops damaged due to rain and hail in Agra division

ब्रज में बारिश-ओलों ने बिगाड़ी शहरों की सूरत, फसलों की बर्बादी देख किसान को आया रोना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 07 Mar 2020 01:47 PM IST
बारिश से बर्बादी
1 of 9
बारिश से बर्बादी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
फागुन में सावन-भादौं जैसे हालात हो गए हैं। बेमौसम बारिश की एक-एक बूंद किसानों के दिल पर पत्थर बनकर बरसी है। आलू, गेहूं और सरसों की फसल को शुक्रवार की बारिश ने जबरदस्त नुकसान पहुंचाया, तो वहीं शहरों की सूरत भी सुबह से रात तक रुक-रुककर हुई बारिश ने बिगाड़ दी। शनिवार सुबह से आसमान में काले बादल छाये हैं। मौसम की बेरुखी देख ब्रज के किसान चिंतित हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
weather today weather update rain and hail

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सुबह मौसम ने दिखाए ऐसे रंग
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में मौसम ने बदली करवट, आसमान में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

7 मार्च 2020

दिसंबर 2017 में राजेश ने कराई थी सर्जरी। (File)
Gorakhpur

रेलवे में नौकरी करने वाला ये शख्स बना सोनिया पांडे, पहचान के लिए 27 महीने किया संघर्ष

7 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
SGT University (Advertorial)

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
परीक्षा के बाद छात्राओं ने खेली होली
Meerut

परीक्षा के बाद छात्र-छात्राओं पर चढ़ा होली का सुरूर, जमकर उड़ाया गुलाल, देखें खास तस्वीरें

7 मार्च 2020

पटौदी के एक फ्लाईओवर का बड़ा हिस्सा गिरा
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः उद्घाटन के पांच महीने में गिरा फ्लाईओवर का बड़ा हिस्सा, 13.86 करोड़ से हुआ था निर्माण

7 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

International Women's Day 2020: uttarakhand yashika nayal commissioned in Indian Army today
Dehradun

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस 2020 : पूरा हुआ सपना, पहाड़ की बेटी ने आज भारतीय सेना में लिया कमीशन

7 मार्च 2020

yes bank
Gorakhpur

यस बैंक: अपनी ही जमा पूंजी के लिए भटकने लगे लोग, बैंक में मची अफरा-तफरी

7 मार्च 2020

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
SGT University (Advertorial)

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
विज्ञापन
ताजमहल में खूबसूरत नजारा
Agra

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर ताजमहल सहित इन स्मारकों में महिलाओं का प्रवेश निशुल्क

7 मार्च 2020

Auli: In March snow-covered peaks seems very beautiful
Chamoli

औली : मार्च के महीने में जनवरी सा नजारा, बर्फबारी से ढकी वादियां, खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

7 मार्च 2020

Women Day 2020: Dehradun 40 daughter become officer for one day
Dehradun

महिला दिवस 2020 : आज देहरादून में एक दिन के लिए अधिकारी बनी बेटियां, तस्वीरों में देखें

7 मार्च 2020

आर्मी जवान परीक्षा देने जा रहा था।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: फोरलेन पर पोल से टकराकर गिरा आर्मी का जवान, पीछे से आ रहे ट्रक ने कुचला

7 मार्च 2020

बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में लिया जा सकेगा मरीजों का सैंपल।
Gorakhpur

कोरोनावायरस की जांच के लिए नहीं जाना पड़ेगा दिल्ली-लखनऊ, गोरखपुर में ही मिलेगी खास सुविधा

7 मार्च 2020

देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर नगर निगम में हंगामा, जन औषधि केंद्र पर PM की वीडियो कांफ्रेंस, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

7 मार्च 2020

होली खेलते लोग
Meerut

होली का ऐसा खुमार, क्या देखा है कभी... एकादशी पर खूब लगाया गुलाल और फिर किया डांस, देखें तस्वीरें

7 मार्च 2020

पकड़े गए आरोपी
Kanpur

हाई प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गईं विदेशी लड़कियों ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, पुलिस भी हैरान

7 मार्च 2020

होली 2020
Agra

इसलिए अद्भुत और अलौकिक है ब्रज की होली, देखिए 10 शानदार तस्वीरें

7 मार्च 2020

बेटे की मौत की खबर सुनकर रोती मां। इनसेट (मृतक संजीव)
Gorakhpur

मौत से पहले सिरफिरे आशिक ने रिश्तेदारों से की थी ये गुजारिश, एकतरफा मोहब्बत का हुआ खौंफनाक अंत

7 मार्च 2020

होली 2020
Agra

होली 2020: दरोगा जी पर बरसीं प्रेमपगी लाठियां, साथी पुलिसकर्मी भी नहीं बच सके

7 मार्च 2020

देर शाम घना अंधेरा छा गया और तेज हवाएं चलने लगीं फिर हुई बारिश
Kanpur

यूपी: झमझमा के बरसा पानी, कई जिलों में हुई ओलावृष्टि, मौसम विभाग ने जारी की ये चेतावनी

7 मार्च 2020

पकड़े गए आरोपी
Kanpur

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, विदेशी लड़कियाें संग अंतरंग मिले लड़के, पुलिस हुई शर्म से पानी

7 मार्च 2020

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः संयुक्त राष्ट्र हुआ राजी तो दोषियों की मौत की तारीख को मनाया जाएगा ये दिवस

7 मार्च 2020

बारिश से बर्बादी
बारिश से बर्बादी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
बारिश
बारिश - फोटो : Amar Ujala
जल निकासी न होने के कारण हुआ जलभराव
जल निकासी न होने के कारण हुआ जलभराव - फोटो : Amar Ujala
बारिश से फसलों को हुआ नुकसान
बारिश से फसलों को हुआ नुकसान - फोटो : Amar Ujala
खेतों में बिछी गेहूं की फसल
खेतों में बिछी गेहूं की फसल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कासगंज में डीएम ने लिया जायजा
कासगंज में डीएम ने लिया जायजा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
आलू की फसल में भरा पानी
आलू की फसल में भरा पानी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
सरसों की फसल
सरसों की फसल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
सरसों की फसल
सरसों की फसल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited