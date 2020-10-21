शहर चुनें
माशूका...मोबाइल और मौत: प्रेमी पर कसा सबूतों का शिकंजा, गेस्ट हाउस में की थी खौफनाक हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 22 Oct 2020 01:34 AM IST
इसी गेस्ट हाउस में हुई थी हत्या
1 of 5
इसी गेस्ट हाउस में हुई थी हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में सिकंदरा तिराहा स्थित होटल सिकंदरा गेस्ट हाउस एंड रेस्टोरेंट में महिला प्रीति की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी लाखन के खिलाफ कोर्ट में चार्जशीट लगा दी है। इसमें 11 गवाह बनाए गए हैं। प्रेमी ने महिला को मोबाइल दिलाने के बहाने बेल्ट से गला घोंटकर मार डाला था। इसके बाद फरार हो गया था। पुलिस ने केस में 11 गवाह बनाए हैं। इनमें साक्ष्य के रूप में सीसीटीवी फुटेज, काल डिटेल और मोबाइल की लोकेशन भी शामिल है।
