माशूका...मोबाइल और मौत: प्रेमी पर कसा सबूतों का शिकंजा, गेस्ट हाउस में की थी खौफनाक हत्या

{"_id":"5f9031525782360035397224","slug":"police-charge-sheet-in-case-of-woman-murder-in-hotel-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0936\u0942\u0915\u093e...\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0938\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u0902\u091c\u093e, \u0917\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
इसी गेस्ट हाउस में हुई थी हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी लखन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करते एसपी सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों से पूछताछ करते एसपी सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला