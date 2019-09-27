मथुरा: बीच सड़क पर कार फूंक गोलियां बरसाने वाले शुभम की मां गिरफ्तार, सामने आई ये बात

{"_id":"5d8df6ff8ebc3e01390a8226","slug":"mother-of-accused-arrested-for-spread-panic-by-firing-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
कार फूंक कर बरसाईं गोलियां (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8df6ff8ebc3e01390a8226","slug":"mother-of-accused-arrested-for-spread-panic-by-firing-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर फैलाई दहशत (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8df6ff8ebc3e01390a8226","slug":"mother-of-accused-arrested-for-spread-panic-by-firing-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
आरोपी युवक और महिला को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8df6ff8ebc3e01390a8226","slug":"mother-of-accused-arrested-for-spread-panic-by-firing-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
आरोपी शुभम (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8df6ff8ebc3e01390a8226","slug":"mother-of-accused-arrested-for-spread-panic-by-firing-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
हाथ में पिस्टल पकड़े युवक (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला