शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   mother of accused arrested for spread panic by firing in mathura

मथुरा: बीच सड़क पर कार फूंक गोलियां बरसाने वाले शुभम की मां गिरफ्तार, सामने आई ये बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 05:44 PM IST
कार फूंक कर बरसाईं गोलियां (फाइल)
1 of 5
कार फूंक कर बरसाईं गोलियां (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में एसएसपी कार्यालय के पास अपनी कार में आग लगाकर फायरिंग करके दहशत फैलाने वाले शुभम चौधरी की मां को भी पुलिस ने जेल भेज दिया है। आरोप है कि अपने बेटे के दहशत फैलाने की साजिश में मां शामिल रही थी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
car burnt fire in car gun girlfriend
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें हर राज्य और शहर से जुड़ी क्राइम समाचार की
ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

हाथ में पिस्टल पकड़े युवक और युवती (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

'सड़क पर जंगलराज'...तो जलती कार को हवन कुंड बना अंजुला संग फेरे लेता शुभम

27 सितंबर 2019

कार फूंक कर बरसाईं गोलियां
Agra

बीच सड़क पर कार फूंक ताबड़तोड़ बरसाईं गोलियां, जेल जाते वक्त बोला- सिस्टम में सुधार चाहता हूं

27 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
First took the blessings of the deity, then viciously stolen silver and cash from the temple
Shimla

पहले भगवान विष्णु के मंदिर में माथा टेका, फिर चांदी और नकदी ले उड़ा शातिर, देखें तस्वीरें

26 सितंबर 2019

मुकुल मर्डर केस
Meerut

शराब पार्टी चलती रही और सात घंटे तक पड़ी रही मुकुल की लाश, सनसनीखेज खुलासा, सामने आई असली सच्चाई

27 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
मृतक बाल गोविंद
Lucknow

ट्रैक्टर चालक की हत्या, मौत के पहले किया था संघर्ष, शव के पास मिला ये सामान

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

एपी सेन रोड पर गोली मारने से घायल की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने साक्ष्य जुटाए
Lucknow

रेलकर्मी ने तोड़ा दम, बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने मारी थी गोली, दो माह से मिल रही थीं धमकियां

24 सितंबर 2019

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद हुए बदमाश
Lucknow

पूड़ी विक्रेता की हत्या का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने, पुलिस जीप के मुड़ते ही बरसाईं गोलियां, तस्वीरें

24 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
विज्ञापन
खून से लथपथ शहनवाज की राहगीरों ने मदद की और परिवारीजनों को सूचना दी
Lucknow

रेलकर्मी पर दिनदहाड़े फायरिंग, किए ताबड़तोड़ सात-आठ फायर, वारदात कैमरे में कैद

24 सितंबर 2019

घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
Agra

तो क्या रंजिश ने ले ली मासूम कान्हा की जान, पुलिस जांच में सामने आईं ये बातें

24 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
महिला ने युवक को चप्पल से पीटा
Lucknow

महिला ने मनचले के बाल पकड़कर चप्पल से की जमकर धुनाई, देखें तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2019

Dehradun: loot on Abhimanyu Cricket Academy owner house
Dehradun

देहरादूनः अभिमन्यु क्रिकेट एकेडमी के मालिक के घर में घुसे हथियार बंद बदमाश, मचाया कोहराम

23 सितंबर 2019

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन के घर चोरी
Delhi NCR

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन के घर हुई चोरी, दिल्ली पुलिस पर खड़े हुए सवाल, देखें तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2019

युवती को गोली मारने के बाद युवक द्वारा खुदकुशी करने के मामले में मौके पर पड़ताल करती पुलिस
Lucknow

लखनऊः प्रेमी ने घर में घुसकर प्रेमिका को मारी गोली, फिर उठाया ये खतरनाक कदम

21 सितंबर 2019

गिरोह का भंडाफोड़
Meerut

शराब के 17 ठेकों का पार्टनर है डॉक्टर, पर्दाफाश होने पर अफसर हैरान, टीम को मिलेगा एक लाख का इनाम

19 सितंबर 2019

प्रॉपर्टी डीलर को मारी गोली
Lucknow

मोहनलालगंज गोलीकांड: लीवर व किडनी को छीलती हुई निकल गई गोली, देर रात प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की हुई मौत

17 सितंबर 2019

हत्या आरोपी पिता
Agra

प्रेम विवाह के बाद जन्मी बेटी को पिता ने नहर में फेंककर मार डाला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

17 सितंबर 2019

दबंग मुदीर अहमद और दबंगों ने अनीस के घर धावा बोलकर सारा सामान बाहर फेंक दिया
Lucknow

परिवार को बंधक बना जेसीबी से ढहाया घर, जब सीएम आवास पर आत्मदाह करने पहुंची तो जागी पुलिस

16 सितंबर 2019

संजय गौतम और उनकी पत्नी
Meerut

सिर्फ डेढ़ मिनट में यूनिवर्सिटी के अधीक्षक की सरेआम हत्या, कहा... ले लिया बदला, देखें तस्वीरें

15 सितंबर 2019

मृतक धनराज का फाइल फोटो
Agra

'फोटो खींचा, हाथ-पैर बांधे और गला दबा दिया', पढ़ें 'विश्वास' के कत्ल की खौफनाक कहानी

14 सितंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

मुठभेड़ में पिता ढेर, घर में गूंजी किलकारी, पति की मौत के वक्त पत्नी ने बेटे को दिया जन्म

13 सितंबर 2019

कृष्णानगर में स्कूल बस में सिटी बस ने सामने से टक्कर मार दी
Lucknow

विपरीत दिशा से आ रही तेज रफ्तार सिटी बस ने स्कूल बस को मारी टक्कर, चालक व बच्चे जख्मी

13 सितंबर 2019

कार फूंक कर बरसाईं गोलियां (फाइल)
कार फूंक कर बरसाईं गोलियां (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर फैलाई दहशत (फाइल)
ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर फैलाई दहशत (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी युवक और महिला को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल)
आरोपी युवक और महिला को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी शुभम (फाइल)
आरोपी शुभम (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथ में पिस्टल पकड़े युवक (फाइल)
हाथ में पिस्टल पकड़े युवक (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मशहूर हस्तियों की दाढ़ी क्यों खींचते हैं दलाई लामा

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें तिब्बती धर्मगुरु दलाई लामा योगगुरु बाबा रामदेव की दाढ़ी खींचते नजर आ रहे हैं। दरअसल ये वीडियो दिल्ली में आयोजित सर्वधर्म सद्भाव संगम का है।

27 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 6:31

मरजावां के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और रितेश देशमुख की मसखरी, देखकर आप भी शरमा जाएंगे

27 सितंबर 2019

watch business and technology news including iPhone11 sale 3:15

iPhone 11, Pro और Pro Max की सेल होगी शुरू, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

27 सितंबर 2019

आतंकी घुसपैठ 1:53

घुसपैठ की कोशिश कर रहे आतंकियों का वीडियो जारी, सेना की फायरिंग के बाद उल्टे पांव भागे थे आतंकी

27 सितंबर 2019

डॉ कफील खान 1:32

गोरखपुर में बच्चों की मौत मामले में डॉक्टर कफील पाए गए निर्दोष, जांच समिति को नहीं मिली कोई लापरवाही

27 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited