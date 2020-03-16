शहर चुनें

कोरोना: फुटपाथ पर बिक रहे मास्क कर देंगे बीमार, चिकित्सकों की मानें यह सलाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 16 Mar 2020 12:16 AM IST
मास्क
मास्क - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अगर आप फुटपाथ पर बिक रहे मास्क खरीद रहे हैं तो जरा ठहरिए। यह आपको संक्रमण से तो बचाएगा नहीं, उल्टा बीमार कर सकता है। यह कहना है शहर के प्रमुख चिकित्सकों का। कारण है कि ये मास्क न तो सेनेटाइज हैं, न ही मानकों के अनुसार बनाए जा रहे हैं, न ही ये पैकिंग में रखे जा रहे हैं। इन्हें कैरी बैग, जूते के जालीदार कपड़े, स्कूल बैग में इस्तेमाल होने वाले कपड़ों से भी बनाया जा सकता है। आप समझ सकते हैं कि इनसे आपकी सेहत पर क्या असर पड़ेगा।
coronavirus coronavirus masks कोरोना वायरस

