कोरोनावायरस: आगरा में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जारी किया हाई अलर्ट, बरतें यह सावधानी

{"_id":"5e5e2d068ebc3eebca7172d7","slug":"coronavirus-high-alert-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u092c\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोनावायरस
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की टीम आगरा पहुंची
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
कोरोना के नमून लेने के लिए टीम गठित
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
कोरोना वायरस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क पहने पर्यटक (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला