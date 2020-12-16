शहर चुनें
अमर उजाला एक्सक्सूसिव: 300 से 100 करोड़ पर सिमटा क्रिसमस डे का ग्लास हैंडीक्राफ्ट निर्यात

दीपक जैन, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 01:30 PM IST
कांच उत्पाद
कांच उत्पाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस साल कोरोना का असर क्रिसमस डे के निर्यात बाजार पर भी दिखाई दिया है। क्रिसमस डे पर सुहागनगरी के कांच उत्पाद विदेशों में इस साल भी चमकेंगे लेकिन मांग कम दिख रही है। कांच उत्पादों के निर्यातक हर साल तीन सौ करोड़ का कारोबार करते थे। इस साल यह सौ करोड़ पर ही सिमट गया। कोरोना के कारण बडे़ पैमाने पर ऑर्डर निरस्त हो गए। 
