आगरा बवालः मुस्लिम संगठनों के कई पदाधिकारी आरोपी, बलवाइयों की तलाश में रात में ताबड़तोड़ दबिश

{"_id":"5d1aeabe8ebc3e3cda1f1d0a","slug":"clash-in-agra-stone-pelting-and-communal-tension-during-protest-for-tabrez-ansari-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0926\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u092c\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u092c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंटोला में बवाल के दौरान पत्थर फेंकता एक युवक लाल घेरे में
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1aeabe8ebc3e3cda1f1d0a","slug":"clash-in-agra-stone-pelting-and-communal-tension-during-protest-for-tabrez-ansari-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0926\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u092c\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u092c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंटोला में बलवाइयों को खदेड़ती आगरा पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1aeabe8ebc3e3cda1f1d0a","slug":"clash-in-agra-stone-pelting-and-communal-tension-during-protest-for-tabrez-ansari-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0926\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u092c\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u092c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंटोला में बवाल के दौरान पत्थर फेंकता एक युवक लाल घेरे में
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1aeabe8ebc3e3cda1f1d0a","slug":"clash-in-agra-stone-pelting-and-communal-tension-during-protest-for-tabrez-ansari-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0926\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u092c\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u092c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक जोगेंद्र कुमार को घटना की जानकारी देता पीड़ित
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1aeabe8ebc3e3cda1f1d0a","slug":"clash-in-agra-stone-pelting-and-communal-tension-during-protest-for-tabrez-ansari-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0926\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u092c\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u092c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदर्शन के लिए एकजुट हुए थे युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1aeabe8ebc3e3cda1f1d0a","slug":"clash-in-agra-stone-pelting-and-communal-tension-during-protest-for-tabrez-ansari-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0926\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u092c\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u092c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंटोला में बवाल के बाद पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ा गया युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला