शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Clash in Agra stone pelting and communal tension during protest for tabrez ansari death

आगरा बवालः मुस्लिम संगठनों के कई पदाधिकारी आरोपी, बलवाइयों की तलाश में रात में ताबड़तोड़ दबिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 11:02 AM IST
मंटोला में बवाल के दौरान पत्थर फेंकता एक युवक लाल घेरे में
1 of 6
मंटोला में बवाल के दौरान पत्थर फेंकता एक युवक लाल घेरे में - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला बवाल में जो छह केस दर्ज किए गए हैं, उनमें तीन दुकानदारों ने दर्ज कराए हैं, तीन पुलिस ने अपनी ओर से लिखे हैं। केस दो थानों में लिखे गए हैं। पांच मंटोला में और एक नाई की मंडी थाना में। पुलिस ने मंटोला में दो और नाई की मंडी वाला केस अपनी ओर से दर्ज किया है। मुस्लिम संगठनों के 57 लोग नामजद हैं। ये सभी आयोजक और उनके सहयोगी बताए गए हैं। नामजद आरोपियों में भारतीय मुस्लिम विकास मंच के समी अगाई, मुस्लिम एक्शन कमेटी के इरफान सलीम, जमीयतुल कुरैश के हाजी जमीलुद्दीन कुरैशी, मुस्लिम महासभा के चौधरी फरहान, एमआईएम के इदरीश अली का नाम है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
mob lynching clash in agra stone planters
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

delhi hauz qazi communal tension
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पहले भीड़ हिंसा फिर मंदिर में पथराव की अफवाह फैलाई, 40 साल में पहली बार बिगड़े हालात

2 जुलाई 2019

मयंक अग्रवाल क्रिकेटर
Meerut

तस्वीरें: देखें आखिर कौन हैं विश्वकप में धमक दिखाने वाले क्रिकेटर मयंक अग्रवाल

2 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
gurugram doctor killed wife son daughter police says reason might be depression
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः डॉक्टर ने रातभर खेला खूनी खेल, पूरे परिवार को इसलिए मौत के घाट उतार लगा ली फांसी

1 जुलाई 2019

नोएडा सेक्टर 18 स्थित स्पा सेंटर में पुलिस द्वारा की गई छापेमारी में पकड़े गए लड़के व लड़कियां
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में चल रहे देह व्यापार का भंडाफोड़, विदेशी महिलाओं सहित 35 हिरासत में

1 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
bus accident in shimla today parents protest against education minister suresh bhardwaj
Shimla

छात्राओं की मौत पर गुस्साए परिजन, गाड़ियों के शीशे तोड़े, मंत्री को मौके से खदेड़ा, बचकर भागे

1 जुलाई 2019

One year of burari case: two brothers leaves in chundawat house says spirits do emerge here
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी कांड के एक साल की कहानी, घर में रहने वाले दो युवकों की जुबानी

1 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

आईजीएमसी में मौजूद परिजन
Shimla

शिमला हादसा: बेटी की मौत के बाद मां हुई बेसुध, अस्पताल में दाखिल

2 जुलाई 2019

किश्तवाड़ हादसा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: किश्तवाड़ में हुए बस हादसे की पहली तस्वीरें, एक पल में खत्म हो गईं 35 जिंदगियां

1 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
समाजवादी रथ में मुलायम सिंह के साथ अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

B'DaySpl: अखिलेश को मुलायम से विरासत में मिला उत्तर प्रदेश, सपा टूटी तो बिखर गया यूपी का साम्राज्य

2 जुलाई 2019

नोएडा सेक्टर 18 स्थित स्पा सेंटर में पुलिस द्वारा की गई छापेमारी में पकड़े गए लड़के व लड़कियां
Delhi NCR

स्पा-मसाज सेंटरों की जांच में कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, देह व्यापार से जुड़ा आपत्तिजनक सामान भी बरामद

1 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
किश्तवाड़ सड़क हादसा
Jammu

किश्तवाड़ बस हादसा: एक साथ सुपुर्द-ए-खाक किए गए 35 लोग, जिसने भी देखा रूह कांप उठी

2 जुलाई 2019

कार हादसा
Dehradun

क्रिकेट खेलकर लौट रहे थे पांच युवक, कार खाई में गिरने से एक की मौत, चार कार में ही फंसे, तस्वीरें...

2 जुलाई 2019

मेरठ में जुलूस के दौरान हंगामा
Meerut

तस्वीरें: जुलूस बहाना..., उत्पात था मचाना, चार जोन में बंटा मेरठ, 21 स्थानों पर पुलिस फोर्स तैनात

1 जुलाई 2019

school student vehicle falls into gorge near prashar mandi himachal pradesh
Shimla

श्रद्धालुओं से भरी खड़ी गाड़ी का बच्चे ने निकाल दिया गियर, खाई में गिरी, दो की मौत, 14 घायल

30 जून 2019

बाबा अमरनाथ शिवलिंग
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा: देखिए गुफा की पहली तस्वीर, राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने किए दर्शन

1 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली में गर्मी ने तोड़ा 9 साल का रिकॉर्ड
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पिछले नौ सालों में 30 जून सबसे गर्म, 4-6 जुलाई तक राजधानी पहुंचेगा मानसून 

1 जुलाई 2019

मौसम
Kanpur

यूपी: जुलाई माह में मानसून को लेकर मौसम विभाग ने की ये भविष्यवाणी

2 जुलाई 2019

LPG price cut by 97 Rupee in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

लोगों को बड़ी राहत, लंबे समय बाद इतना सस्ता हुआ रसोई गैस सिलिंडर

1 जुलाई 2019

25th rebirth of lal bihari
Lucknow

मरने के बाद क्या कोई केक काटकर मना सकता है जन्मदिन, जानें- क्या है सच

1 जुलाई 2019

Leopard stuck in medical college from two days in uttarakhand
Dehradun

मेडिकल कॉलेज में दो दिन से कैद है गुलदार, पकड़ने में वन विभाग के छूट रहे पसीने, गन के साथ शूटर तैनात

2 जुलाई 2019

इमामबाड़ा
Lucknow

सिर ढकने के बाद ही पर्यटकों को इमामबाड़ा में मिली एंट्री, बांटे गए दुपट्टा और स्टोल

1 जुलाई 2019

Hungary Woman Marries Himachali Boy in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचली गबरू पर फिदा हुई विदेशी मेम, सात समंदर पार कर रचा ली शादी

29 जून 2019

मंटोला में बवाल के दौरान पत्थर फेंकता एक युवक लाल घेरे में
मंटोला में बवाल के दौरान पत्थर फेंकता एक युवक लाल घेरे में - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला में बलवाइयों को खदेड़ती आगरा पुलिस
मंटोला में बलवाइयों को खदेड़ती आगरा पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला में बवाल के दौरान पत्थर फेंकता एक युवक लाल घेरे में
मंटोला में बवाल के दौरान पत्थर फेंकता एक युवक लाल घेरे में - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक जोगेंद्र कुमार को घटना की जानकारी देता पीड़ित
वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक जोगेंद्र कुमार को घटना की जानकारी देता पीड़ित - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन के लिए एकजुट हुए थे युवक
प्रदर्शन के लिए एकजुट हुए थे युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला में बवाल के बाद पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ा गया युवक
मंटोला में बवाल के बाद पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ा गया युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

CWC 2019: बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ इन 5 खिलाड़ियों के बूते जीत सकती है टीम इंडिया, पहुंचेगी सेमीफाइनल में

मंगलवार को विश्व कप में टीम इंडिया और बांग्ला देश के बीच 40वां मैच है। भले ही टीम इंडिया को अपने पिछले मैच में इंग्लैंड के हाथों 31 रन की हार झेलनी पड़ी।

2 जुलाई 2019

VIDEO : central minister giriraj singh using mahindra e2o electric car in india since 2017 03:12

VIDEO : जबरदस्त है केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह की कार, 140 किमी का देती है ‘माइलेज’

2 जुलाई 2019

VIDEO : Pay only Rs 2999 and take home TVS motor Bike mileage 67 kmpl 01:44

VIDEO : केवल 2999 रुपये देकर ले जाओ TVS की 67 km की माइलेज वाली बाइक

2 जुलाई 2019

मुंबई बरसात

महाराष्ट्र में बारिश का कहर, मुंबई, पुणे और कल्याण में दीवार ढहने से 20 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत

2 जुलाई 2019

आग

नोएडा के SEZ में एक एक्सपोर्ट कंपनी में लगी भीषण आग, हुआ करोड़ों का नुकसान

1 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.