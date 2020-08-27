व्यापारी हत्याकांड: दो चौकियों, दो बैरियर के बीच से भाग गए बदमाश... अब कैमरों की फुटेज देख रही पुलिस

{"_id":"5f47f8afb8f7f25ad9603818","slug":"businessman-murder-case-agra-police-not-found-accused-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0917\u090f \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936... \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0941\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
व्यापारी ललित हत्याकांडः बेसुराग पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f47f8afb8f7f25ad9603818","slug":"businessman-murder-case-agra-police-not-found-accused-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0917\u090f \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936... \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0941\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f47f8afb8f7f25ad9603818","slug":"businessman-murder-case-agra-police-not-found-accused-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0917\u090f \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936... \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0941\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कमला नगर थाना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f47f8afb8f7f25ad9603818","slug":"businessman-murder-case-agra-police-not-found-accused-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0917\u090f \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936... \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0941\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक ललित के परिजनों का रो रोकर बुरा हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f47f8afb8f7f25ad9603818","slug":"businessman-murder-case-agra-police-not-found-accused-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0917\u090f \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936... \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0941\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक के भाई से जानकारी लेते एसएसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f47f8afb8f7f25ad9603818","slug":"businessman-murder-case-agra-police-not-found-accused-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0926\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0917\u090f \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936... \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0941\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ललित काठपाल का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला