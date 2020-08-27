शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Businessman Murder Case Agra Police Not Found Accused Crime News

व्यापारी हत्याकांड: दो चौकियों, दो बैरियर के बीच से भाग गए बदमाश... अब कैमरों की फुटेज देख रही पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 12:03 AM IST
व्यापारी ललित हत्याकांडः बेसुराग पुलिस
1 of 6
व्यापारी ललित हत्याकांडः बेसुराग पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के रश्मि विहार में व्यापारी ललित काठपाल की हत्या के बाद थैला लूटकर बदमाश दो पुलिस चौकियों और दो बैरियर के बीच से आराम से भाग निकले, क्योंकि पुलिस ने उन्हें पकड़ने की कोशिश ही नहीं की। नाकाबंदी योजना धरी रह गई, चेकिंग एक घंटे बाद तब शुरू हुई, जब बदमाश दूर निकल चुके थे। दोनों चौकियां, दोनों बैरियर सिर्फ 1.5 किमी. के दायरे में है। इन पर तैनात पुलिसवाले अब कॉलोनी और बाजार में सीसीटीवी फुटेज में बदमाशों के चेहरे तलाश रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, मात्र 2,499 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
businessman murder murder in kamla nagar kamla nagar thana crime

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

योगिता गौतम की हत्या का मामला
Agra

Yogita Gautam Murder Case: उपहार में देने को खरीदी थी कार, उसी में खत्म किया 'प्यार'

28 अगस्त 2020

योगिता गौतम की हत्या का मामला
Agra

डॉ. योगिता गौतम हत्याकांडः आरोपी विवेक बोला, मैं अब जीना नहीं चाहता, मुझे भी मार दो...

28 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
योगिता की हत्या का आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी
Agra

डॉक्टर योगिता हत्याकांड: खुदकुशी करना चाहता था आरोपी विवेक, घर से मिला सुसाइड नोट

27 अगस्त 2020

महिला सिपाही के पति की धारदार हथियार से हत्याी
Jalaun

पति को बचाने के लिए 6 माह के बच्चे की भी न रही सुध, बिलखता रहा मासूम, हत्यारों ने इतने घाव किए कि चाकू तक गया टूट

28 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा समस्त परेशानियों का हल
Kundali

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा समस्त परेशानियों का हल
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News: गंगा-यमुना में उफान, चार स्लूज गेट बंद

28 अगस्त 2020

कमला नगर में व्यापारी की हत्या
Agra

आगरा: रिहायशी इलाके में थाना खुला...गश्त नहीं बढ़ी, आठ दिन बाद ही हो गई व्यापारी की हत्या

28 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Firaq Gorakhpuri
Gorakhpur

फिराक गोरखपुरी की जयंती पर विशेष: 'ऐ मौत आके खामोश कर गई तू, सदियों दिलों के अंदर गूंजते रहेंगे हम'

28 अगस्त 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Crime News: अतीक की करोड़ों की दो संपत्तियां गैंगस्टर एक्ट में कुर्क

28 अगस्त 2020

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
विज्ञापन
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे के गुर्गे अतुल का बेटा वितुल टॉप-10 अपराधियों में शामिल, 25 हजार का है इनामी

27 अगस्त 2020

वायुसेना ने एम-17 हेलीकॉप्टर से चलाया रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः वायुसेना ने एम-17 हेलीकॉप्टर से चलाया बचाव कार्य, 34 घंटे बाद सात लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला

27 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा समस्त परेशानियों का हल
Kundali

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा समस्त परेशानियों का हल
भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी. नड्डा से मुलाकात करते सांसद रवि किशन।
Gorakhpur

सांसद रवि किशन ने बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष से की मुलाकात, कहा- गोरखपुर में जल्द बनेगी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री

27 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे का एक और गुर्गा गिरफ्तार
Kanpur

विकास दुबे का एक और खूंखार साथी गिरफ्तार, बिकरू कांड वाली रात विकास को ऐसे बता रहा था पुलिस की लोकेशन

27 अगस्त 2020

जय बाजपेई और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे
Kanpur

टॉप-10 अपराधियों में विकास के चार साथी, जय के तीन भाई भी शामिल, डीआईजी ने जारी की सूची

27 अगस्त 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

Vikas dubey news: वारदात वाली रात की एक के बाद एक 10 रिकॉर्डिंग वायरल, खुले कई राज

27 अगस्त 2020

पूर्व चौबेपुर एसओ विनय तिवारी एवं पूर्व एसएसपी दिनेश कुमारी पी
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: एसओ ने एसएसपी को फोन कर कहा था, तीन सिपाहियों की मौत हो गई है, सीओ साहब अंदर फंसे हैं

27 अगस्त 2020

बागवानी।
Gorakhpur

बागवानी का जुनून ऐसा की लॉन में तैयार किया रॉक गार्डन, मरीजों के साथ प्रकृति की सेवा में रमे हैं ये डॉक्टर

27 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर में ट्रैफिक जाम।
Gorakhpur

यहां सड़क पर नहीं दौड़ सकेंगे 15 साल पुराने वाहन, पकड़े जाने पर मिलेगी ये सजा

27 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर में अनलॉक के दौरान की तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में पाबंदी हटी तो संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ी, यहां देखें लॉकडाउन से लेकर अनलॉक तक के आंकड़े

27 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से बचने के लिए पी रहे थे काढ़ा, अब इस बीमारी ने जूझ रहे हैं लोग

27 अगस्त 2020

सीएम योगी ने कोविड हॉस्पिटल का उद्घाटन किया
Lucknow

नोएडा के बाद गोंडा में मुख्यमंत्री ने किया कोविड हॉस्पिटल का उद्घाटन, देखें तस्वीरें

27 अगस्त 2020

Gorakhpur Flood
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Flood: घाघरा को छोड़कर सभी नदियां खतरे के निशान से नीचे, 41 गांव मैरुंड

27 अगस्त 2020

विधवा महिला और उसके दिव्यांग प्रेमी का सिर मुंडवाकर गांव में घुमाया था
Kanpur

प्रेमी प्रेमिका को आपत्तिजनक स्थिति में देख गांव वालों ने सिर मुंडवाकर मुंह पर पोती थी कालिख, छह पर रिपोर्ट

27 अगस्त 2020

व्यापारी ललित हत्याकांडः बेसुराग पुलिस
व्यापारी ललित हत्याकांडः बेसुराग पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस अधिकारी
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कमला नगर थाना
कमला नगर थाना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक ललित के परिजनों का रो रोकर बुरा हाल
मृतक ललित के परिजनों का रो रोकर बुरा हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक के भाई से जानकारी लेते एसएसपी
मृतक के भाई से जानकारी लेते एसएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ललित काठपाल का फाइल फोटो
ललित काठपाल का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited