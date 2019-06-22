लोहवन निकुंज में विराजे ठाकुर राधारमण लाल, मंदिर में बिखरी आस्था और कला की अलौलिक छटा

{"_id":"5d0e21fc8ebc3e280e11940b","slug":"artist-performs-odyssey-dance-in-radharaman-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0941\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0932\u093e\u0932, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u091b\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राधारमण मंदिर में ओडिसी नृत्य करते कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0e21fc8ebc3e280e11940b","slug":"artist-performs-odyssey-dance-in-radharaman-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0941\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0932\u093e\u0932, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u091b\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोहवन निकुंज में विराजे ठाकुरजी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0e21fc8ebc3e280e11940b","slug":"artist-performs-odyssey-dance-in-radharaman-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0941\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0932\u093e\u0932, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u091b\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोहवन निकुंज में विराजे ठाकुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0e21fc8ebc3e280e11940b","slug":"artist-performs-odyssey-dance-in-radharaman-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0941\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0932\u093e\u0932, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u091b\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राधारमण मंदिर में ओडिसी नृत्य करते कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0e21fc8ebc3e280e11940b","slug":"artist-performs-odyssey-dance-in-radharaman-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0939\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0941\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0932\u093e\u0932, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u091b\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोहवन निकुंज में विराजे ठाकुरजी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला