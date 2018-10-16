बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bc59137bdec2269436b8841","slug":"amar-ujala-hamrahi-scholarship-given-to-students-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e '\u0939\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0940', \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: अमर उजाला बना मेधावियों के सपनों का 'हमराही', छात्रवृत्ति के चेक पाकर खिले चेहरे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Tue, 16 Oct 2018 12:54 PM IST
आगरा में समाचार पत्र विक्रेताओं के मेधावी बच्चों के सपनों को पूरा करने के लिए शुरू की गई अमर उजाला की छात्रवृत्त्ति योजना हमराही के विजेताओं को सोमवार को चेक वितरित किए गए। अमर उजाला कार्यालय में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में यह सम्मान पाकर मेधावी छात्र-छात्राओं के चेहरे खुशी से खिल उठे। उन्हें सम्मानित होते देख उनके माता-पिता खुद को गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रहे थे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bc59137bdec2269436b8841","slug":"amar-ujala-hamrahi-scholarship-given-to-students-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e '\u0939\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0940', \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc59137bdec2269436b8841","slug":"amar-ujala-hamrahi-scholarship-given-to-students-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e '\u0939\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0940', \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc59137bdec2269436b8841","slug":"amar-ujala-hamrahi-scholarship-given-to-students-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e '\u0939\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0940', \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc59137bdec2269436b8841","slug":"amar-ujala-hamrahi-scholarship-given-to-students-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e '\u0939\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0940', \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc59137bdec2269436b8841","slug":"amar-ujala-hamrahi-scholarship-given-to-students-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e '\u0939\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0940', \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc59137bdec2269436b8841","slug":"amar-ujala-hamrahi-scholarship-given-to-students-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e '\u0939\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0940', \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc59137bdec2269436b8841","slug":"amar-ujala-hamrahi-scholarship-given-to-students-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e '\u0939\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0940', \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc59137bdec2269436b8841","slug":"amar-ujala-hamrahi-scholarship-given-to-students-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e '\u0939\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0940', \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc59137bdec2269436b8841","slug":"amar-ujala-hamrahi-scholarship-given-to-students-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e '\u0939\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0940', \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.