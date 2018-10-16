शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: अमर उजाला बना मेधावियों के सपनों का 'हमराही', छात्रवृत्ति के चेक पाकर खिले चेहरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Tue, 16 Oct 2018 12:54 PM IST
मेधावियों को मिली हमराही छात्रवृत्ति
आगरा में समाचार पत्र विक्रेताओं के मेधावी बच्चों के सपनों को पूरा करने के लिए शुरू की गई अमर उजाला की छात्रवृत्त्ति योजना हमराही के विजेताओं को सोमवार को चेक वितरित किए गए। अमर उजाला कार्यालय में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में यह सम्मान पाकर मेधावी छात्र-छात्राओं के चेहरे खुशी से खिल उठे। उन्हें सम्मानित होते देख उनके माता-पिता खुद को गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रहे थे।
बेजोड़ है इनकी सेवा
