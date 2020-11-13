Air Pollution: दिवाली से पहले कुछ कम हुआ प्रदूषण, देश में 12वें स्थान पर रहा आगरा

{"_id":"5fae311947229c1dd15aa812","slug":"air-pollution-level-in-agra-news-pollution-reduced-before-diwali-aqi-reaches-at-309","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Air Pollution: \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 12\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा में छाई धुंध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fae311947229c1dd15aa812","slug":"air-pollution-level-in-agra-news-pollution-reduced-before-diwali-aqi-reaches-at-309","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Air Pollution: \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 12\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धुंध में छिपा ताजमहल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fae311947229c1dd15aa812","slug":"air-pollution-level-in-agra-news-pollution-reduced-before-diwali-aqi-reaches-at-309","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Air Pollution: \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 12\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजनगरी में स्मॉग की चादर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fae311947229c1dd15aa812","slug":"air-pollution-level-in-agra-news-pollution-reduced-before-diwali-aqi-reaches-at-309","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Air Pollution: \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 12\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजनगरी पर तनी स्मॉग की चादर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fae311947229c1dd15aa812","slug":"air-pollution-level-in-agra-news-pollution-reduced-before-diwali-aqi-reaches-at-309","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Air Pollution: \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 12\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा में वायु प्रदूषण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला