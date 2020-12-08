प्रदूषण: बादलों की लुकाछिपी से छाई रही धुंध, प्रदेश का आठवां प्रदूषित शहर रहा आगरा

{"_id":"5fceec87049b080bd3672f14","slug":"air-pollution-agra-eight-polluted-city-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923: \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u0915\u093e\u091b\u093f\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0927\u0941\u0902\u0927, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदूषण में ताज का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में छाई धुंध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धुएं में निकलता युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला