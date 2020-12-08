शहर चुनें
प्रदूषण: बादलों की लुकाछिपी से छाई रही धुंध, प्रदेश का आठवां प्रदूषित शहर रहा आगरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,आगरा, Updated Tue, 08 Dec 2020 08:35 AM IST
प्रदूषण में ताज का हाल
1 of 5
प्रदूषण में ताज का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी में सोमवार को प्रदूषण फिर बढ़ गया। रविवार को तेज हवा चलने और धूप खिलने के के कारण प्रदूषण स्तर थोड़ा कम हुआ था, लेकिन सोमवार को सुबह धुंध और कोहरा छाने के साथ दोपहर में भी बादलों की लुकाछिपी के कारण स्मॉग छाया रहा। दिन में सात गुना तक ज्यादा धूल कण रहे तो 34 गुना ज्यादा कार्बन मोनोऑक्साइड बना रहा। शाम को खतरनाक कार्बन मोनोऑक्साइड की मात्रा सबसे उच्चतम स्तर पर रही तो दोपहर में 12 से 3 बजे के बीच धूल कणों की मात्रा सबसे ज्यादा दर्ज की गई।
प्रदूषण में ताज का हाल
प्रदूषण में ताज का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में छाई धुंध
आगरा में छाई धुंध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धुएं में निकलता युवक
धुएं में निकलता युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोहरा
कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
