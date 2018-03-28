बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5abb2df24f1c1b71778b7e16","slug":"agrasent-jail-thirteen-accused-in-judicial-custody","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0903 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0932\u0940\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u0940, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
होटल में देह व्यापारः 'काली' कमाई से बनाई आलीशान कोठी, जीते थे ऐसी लग्जरी लाइफ
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा , Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 12:37 PM IST
आगरा के न्यू आगरा स्थित होटल तपस्या में सोमवार को देह व्यापार का खुलासा होने के मामले में पुलिस ने होटल मालिक और कॉल गर्ल समेत 13 लोगों को मंगलवार को कोर्ट के सामने पेश किया। वहां से उन्हें न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया गया। इससे पूर्व पुलिस पूछताछ में यह खुलासा हुआ कि होटल मालिक सिद्धार्थ रावत ने देह व्यापार से हुई कमाई से दयालबाग के प्रतिक्षा एंक्लेव में आलीशान कोठी बनाई है।
