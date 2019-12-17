Weather Update: गलन और शीत लहर के प्रकोप से कांपे लोग, जानें आज कैसा रहेगा मौसम

{"_id":"5df90bc18ebc3e880e395648","slug":"agra-weather-update-today-up-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u0917\u0932\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड से कांपे पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df90bc18ebc3e880e395648","slug":"agra-weather-update-today-up-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u0917\u0932\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शीत लहर से ठिठुरे पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df90bc18ebc3e880e395648","slug":"agra-weather-update-today-up-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u0917\u0932\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शीत लहर से ठिठुरे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df90bc18ebc3e880e395648","slug":"agra-weather-update-today-up-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u0917\u0932\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्कूली बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df90bc18ebc3e880e395648","slug":"agra-weather-update-today-up-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u0917\u0932\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर गर्म कपड़ों में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला