Weather Update: गलन और शीत लहर के प्रकोप से कांपे लोग, जानें आज कैसा रहेगा मौसम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 12:40 AM IST
ठंड से कांपे पर्यटक
ठंड से कांपे पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहाड़ों पर भारी बर्फबारी के बाद उत्तर पश्चिमी हवा का रुख पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश की ओर है। आगरा समेत सभी जिलों में पारा सामान्य से आठ डिग्री से नीचे पहुंच गया है। मंगलवार को सर्दी से सितम से लोग दिनभर कांपते रहे। बादलों के लुकाछिपी करने के कारण लोगों को धूप से भी राहत नहीं मिल पाई।
ठंड से कांपे पर्यटक
ठंड से कांपे पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शीत लहर से ठिठुरे पर्यटक
शीत लहर से ठिठुरे पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शीत लहर से ठिठुरे लोग
शीत लहर से ठिठुरे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कूली बच्चे
स्कूली बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर गर्म कपड़ों में पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर गर्म कपड़ों में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
