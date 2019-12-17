शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ताजमहल पर दूर होगी ये परेशानी, टर्न स्टाइल गेट से आसानी से मिलेगी प्रवेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 10:37 AM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 5
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए दिन खराब होने वाले टर्न स्टाइल गेट की निगरानी के लिए स्पेशल टीम जाएगी। भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता वसंत कुमार स्वर्णकार ने इसके लिए गेट लगाने वाली गोदरेज कंपनी को पत्र लिखा है। ये टीम पर्यटन सीजन खत्म होने तक तैनात रहेगी। सर्वर ठप होने से टर्न स्टाइल गेट बंद होने की समस्या बताई जा रही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टर्न स्टाइल गेट पर पर्यटकों की कतार
टर्न स्टाइल गेट पर पर्यटकों की कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टर्न स्टाइल गेट
टर्न स्टाइल गेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करता पर्यटक
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करता पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
