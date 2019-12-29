बर्फीली हवाओं का सितम, नए साल पर बारिश के आसार, नहीं मिलेगी अभी ठंड से राहत

{"_id":"5e0845a68ebc3e880b00f9d7","slug":"agra-weather-forecast-for-next-3-days-rain-and-cold-waves-with-fog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u092e, \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कड़ाके की सर्दी में गर्म कपड़ों में कैद सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोहरे के आगे कुछ ऐसा दिखा ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोहरे के कारण सड़कों पर रेंगकर चले वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्दी में गर्म कपड़ों में नजर आए लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला