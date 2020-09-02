तिहरा हत्याकांड : बेटे का परिवार खत्म करने वालों को दी जाए फांसी, रोते हुए बूढ़ी मां ने की मांग

{"_id":"5f4f4c3f8ebc3e543805fff3","slug":"agra-triple-murder-news-victim-mother-said-accused-should-be-hanged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0942\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4f4c3f8ebc3e543805fff3","slug":"agra-triple-murder-news-victim-mother-said-accused-should-be-hanged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0942\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामवीर की बूढ़ी मां को संभालती महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4f4c3f8ebc3e543805fff3","slug":"agra-triple-murder-news-victim-mother-said-accused-should-be-hanged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0942\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4f4c3f8ebc3e543805fff3","slug":"agra-triple-murder-news-victim-mother-said-accused-should-be-hanged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0942\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तिहरे हत्याकांड के आरोपी सुभाष और वकील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f4f4c3f8ebc3e543805fff3","slug":"agra-triple-murder-news-victim-mother-said-accused-should-be-hanged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0942\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला