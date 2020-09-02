शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Agra triple murder news: victim mother said accused should be hanged

तिहरा हत्याकांड : बेटे का परिवार खत्म करने वालों को दी जाए फांसी, रोते हुए बूढ़ी मां ने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 02 Sep 2020 01:11 PM IST
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर
1 of 5
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटे, बहू और नाती की मामूली रकम के लिए हत्या कर दी गई। अब हत्यारोपी पकड़े जा चुके हैं। पुलिस जल्द से जल्द उन्हें सजा दिलाए। उन्हें फांसी की सजा मिलनी चाहिए। यह कहना था कि परचून व्यापारी रामवीर की बूढ़ी मां किरन देवी का। वह बेटे का परिवार खत्म होने से सदमे में हैं। उनके आंसू रुक नहीं रहे हैं। एत्माद्दौला के नगला किशनलाल में 30 अगस्त की रात रामवीर, उनकी पत्नी मीरा और बेटे बबलू की हत्या कर दी गई थी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ 30 दिन में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
triple murder agra triple murder police encounter crime

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर: रामवीर, पत्नी मारी और बेटा बबलू (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

तिहरा हत्याकांडः आरोपियों ने बताया घटनाक्रम, हत्या के बाद पीठ पर रखकर ले गए शव, इसलिए लगाई सिलिंडर में आग

2 सितंबर 2020

स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल
Chandigarh

आपकी रोलेक्स घड़ी आपको धोखा दे सकती है, लेकिन फ्रंटियर मेल नहीं...92 साल की हो गई है

2 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
गणित, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी का तालमेल, समझें इन कुछ बिंदुओं से
SGT University

गणित, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी का तालमेल, समझें इन कुछ बिंदुओं से
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर: रामवीर, पत्नी मारी और बेटा बबलू (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

तिहरा हत्याकांडः तीनों की लाशें जल रही थीं... पूरे घर में धुआं फैला था, कमरा देखकर दहल गए सभी के दिल

1 सितंबर 2020

अमर उजाला पड़ताल : खाली पड़े बैरियर
Agra

अमर उजाला पड़ताल : बैरियर खाली, कहीं मंदिर में बैठे तो कहीं गोदाम में सुस्ता रहे पुलिसवाले

1 सितंबर 2020

यदि श्राद्ध करना संभव न हो तो करें यह उपाय
astrology

यदि श्राद्ध करना संभव न हो तो करें यह उपाय
आरोपी सुभाष (बायें), मृतक बबलू (दायें)
Agra

जिसके साथ खाना खाया, उसका ही पूरा परिवार खत्म कर दिया, खौफनाक है 'दगाबाजी' की यह कहानी

2 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

नकली किताबों का गोदाम
Meerut

चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, हर साल खप रहीं एनसीईआरटी की 5.64 करोड़ की नकली किताबें

2 सितंबर 2020

अमर की पत्नी खुशी की भी वारदात में रही भूमिका
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में एक और खुलासा, अमर की पत्नी खुशी की भी वारदात में रही भूमिका, पुलिस को किया गुमराह, जेल में रहेगी

2 सितंबर 2020

गणित, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी का तालमेल, समझें इन कुछ बिंदुओं से
SGT University

गणित, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी का तालमेल, समझें इन कुछ बिंदुओं से
विज्ञापन
नींव खुदाई में मिले चांदी व तांबे के सिक्के
Kanpur

उन्नाव: नींव खुदाई में मिला खजाना, मिट्टी के बर्तन में 158 साल पुराने चांदी व तांबे के सिक्के निकले

2 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

संक्रमण से निजात के बाद भी दर्द दे रहा है कोरोना, जानिए कैसे सेहत पर डाल रहा है असर

2 सितंबर 2020

यदि श्राद्ध करना संभव न हो तो करें यह उपाय
astrology

यदि श्राद्ध करना संभव न हो तो करें यह उपाय
गोवर्धन के दो मंदिरों के पट खुले
Agra

खत्म हुआ भक्तों का इंतजार, साढ़े पांच माह बाद खुले गोवर्धन के दो प्रमुख मंदिरों के पट

2 सितंबर 2020

दशाश्वमेध घाट पर पुलिस चौकी तक पहुंचा गंगा का जलस्तर।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: चेतावनी बिंदु से सिर्फ इतना नीचे गंगा, आरती का स्थल बदला, शीतला मंदिर के गर्भगृह में गंगा का प्रवेश

2 सितंबर 2020

जेल से रिहा हुए डॉक्टर कफील खान
Agra

रिहाई के बाद बोले डॉ. कफील- एसटीएफ का धन्यवाद, जिसने मुंबई से लाते वक्त मुझे मारा नहीं

2 सितंबर 2020

shradh
Chandigarh

Shradh Paksha 2020: नवमी को होगा सौभाग्यवती स्त्री का श्राद्ध, जानिए कब करें कौन-सा श्राद्ध

2 सितंबर 2020

वाराणसी का स्कूल।
Varanasi

यूपी में ऐसा एक सरकारी स्कूल, जहां लगाना पड़ा ‘नो एडमिशन’ का बोर्ड, जानें क्या थी वजह

2 सितंबर 2020

भारत में कोरोना वायरस
Basti

कोरोना मरीजों के बीच बढ़ी इस दवा की डिमांड, जनता हर कीमत देने को तैयार

2 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

Shradh Paksha 2020: पितृपक्ष में कौवे की खोज का वैज्ञानिक महत्व भी, जरूर पढ़ें ये अध्ययन

2 सितंबर 2020

गोरखपुर अनलॉक।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: दो गज की दूरी भूलकर मौत को दावत दे रहे हैं लोग, ढील के साथ ही बढ़ गई लोगों की लापरवाही

2 सितंबर 2020

सामने घाट पर जलभराव और खराब रोड।
Varanasi

काशी में नम हवा के साथ बारिश से मौसम का मिजाज बदला, लोग हुए खुश, जानें कब तक रहेगा ऐसा मौसम

2 सितंबर 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में बाढ़ से घिरीं कछारी इलाकों की बस्तियां, लेटे हनुमान मंदिर का पार्क डूबा

2 सितंबर 2020

तैयार किए गए मुखौटे
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी के लोकल फॉर वोकल के संदेश को अपनाया काशीवासियों ने, आप भी जानेंगे तो करेंगे तारीफ

2 सितंबर 2020

जय व उसके भाइयों की संपत्ति कुर्क करने को नोटिस चस्पा
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे के खजांची जय बाजपेई व उसके भाइयों की संपत्ति कुर्क करने को नोटिस चस्पा

1 सितंबर 2020

आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामवीर की बूढ़ी मां को संभालती महिलाएं
रामवीर की बूढ़ी मां को संभालती महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तिहरे हत्याकांड के आरोपी सुभाष और वकील
तिहरे हत्याकांड के आरोपी सुभाष और वकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited