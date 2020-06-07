शहर चुनें
यूपीः 25 जिलों में नौकरी करने वाली शिक्षिका 'अनामिका' की हकीकत खोलेगी एसटीएफ!

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Sun, 07 Jun 2020 06:12 PM IST
शिक्षिका से जानकारी लेते विभागीय अधिकारी
शिक्षिका से जानकारी लेते विभागीय अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला के नाम से चल रहे फर्जीवाड़े के खुलासे के बाद प्रकरण की जांच में अब आगरा एसटीएफ भी पहुंच गई है। टीम ने सोरों कोतवाली पुलिस से प्रकरण की जानकारी ली। साथ ही शिक्षिका से भी पूछताछ की। विभागीय अफसरों से भी संपर्क किया है।

साल में एक करोड़ कमाने वाली शिक्षिका 'अनामिका' के नाम को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
शिक्षिका से जानकारी लेते विभागीय अधिकारी
शिक्षिका से जानकारी लेते विभागीय अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनामिका शुक्ला
अनामिका शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला
शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनामिका शुक्ला मामला
अनामिका शुक्ला मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्जीवाड़े की रिपोर्ट दर्ज
फर्जीवाड़े की रिपोर्ट दर्ज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
