तिहरा हत्याकांड : आरोपी गजेंद्र को रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस, इन चीजों की बरामदगी के होंगे प्रयास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 04 Sep 2020 11:44 AM IST
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर
1 of 6
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के थाना एत्माद्दौला क्षेत्र में परचून व्यापारी रामवीर, उनकी पत्नी मीरा और बेटे बबलू की हत्या के आरोपी गजेंद्र को पुलिस ने बुधवार को जेल भेजा था। उससे घटना वाले दिन पहने हुए कपडे़ बरामद नहीं हो सके थे। अब पुलिस कपड़ों की बरामदगी के लिए आरोपी को पुलिस कस्टडी रिमांड पर लेगी। उधर, इस तिहरे हत्याकांड के तार भर्ती गिरोह भी जुड़ रहे हैं, लेकिन पुलिस अभी तक गिरोह के सरगना को नहीं पकड़ पाई है।  
triple murder agra triple murder custody remand

विज्ञापन
