तिहरा हत्याकांड : आरोपी गजेंद्र को रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस, इन चीजों की बरामदगी के होंगे प्रयास

{"_id":"5f51db4573263c3d58103b27","slug":"agra-murder-news-police-will-take-accused-gajendra-in-custody-remand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f51db4573263c3d58103b27","slug":"agra-murder-news-police-will-take-accused-gajendra-in-custody-remand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर: रामवीर, पत्नी मारी और बेटा बबलू (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f51db4573263c3d58103b27","slug":"agra-murder-news-police-will-take-accused-gajendra-in-custody-remand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तिहरे हत्याकांड के आरोपी सुभाष और वकील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f51db4573263c3d58103b27","slug":"agra-murder-news-police-will-take-accused-gajendra-in-custody-remand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया था गजेंद्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f51db4573263c3d58103b27","slug":"agra-murder-news-police-will-take-accused-gajendra-in-custody-remand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी सुभाष (बायें), मृतक बबलू (दायें)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f51db4573263c3d58103b27","slug":"agra-murder-news-police-will-take-accused-gajendra-in-custody-remand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0917\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार, साथ में अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला